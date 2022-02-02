Top 5 fastest non-weaponized cars in GTA Online

Many of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online are weaponized in some capacity, yet some players may prefer to know the fastest non-weaponized cars.

Unsurprisingly, sports and supercars dominate this list. They have some of the fastest vehicles in the game, making them common in many races. They're also stylish and expensive, making them an iconic part of the game.

These are the top five fastest non-weaponized cars in GTA Online

5) Bravado Banshee 900R (131.00 mph)

The Bravado Banshee 900R (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Banshee 900R has the following properties in GTA Online:

Top Speed: 131.00 mph (210.82 km/h)

131.00 mph (210.82 km/h) Price: $670,000 (players spend $565,000 to upgrade the regular Banshee, which costs $105,000)

$670,000 (players spend $565,000 to upgrade the regular Banshee, which costs $105,000) Vehicle Class: Super

This vehicle is an upgrade to the regular Banshee in several categories. The Banshee 900R is 13.25 mph faster than the original car and has overall better handling and acceleration stats. Interestingly, it goes from a sports car to a supercar in this transition.

Old-school drifters love this car for its build and stats, especially since there aren't many non-weaponized cars with a faster top speed.

4) Principe Deveste Eight (131.75 mph)

The Principe Deveste Eight (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Principe Deveste Eight has the following properties in GTA Online:

Top Speed: 131.75 mph (212.03 km/h)

131.75 mph (212.03 km/h) Price: $1,795,000

$1,795,000 Vehicle Class: Super

Aside from its strange design, the Deveste Eight is a car that's practically synonymous with races involving supercars. It's a blazingly fast car that takes advantage of curb boosting.

Interestingly enough, it's also the heaviest non-weaponized supercar in GTA Online. Thus, it can bully other cars in a collision when possible (which can often happen for lesser-skilled drivers given its high top speed).

3) Pfister 811 (132.50 mph)

The Pfister 811 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Pfister 811 has the following properties in GTA Online:

Top Speed: 132.50 mph (213.24 km/h)

132.50 mph (213.24 km/h) Price: $1,135,000

$1,135,000 Vehicle Class: Super

It's the final Super Car on this list, with the next two belonging to the sportscar vehicle class. No other non-weaponized supercar is faster than the Pfister 811, but it's worth noting that its traction limits its overall utility in races that aren't focused on straight roads.

2) Grotti Itali RSX (135.3 mph)

The Grotti Itali RSX (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Grotti Itali RSX has the following properties in GTA Online:

Top Speed: 135.30 mph (217.74 km/h)

135.30 mph (217.74 km/h) Price: $3,465,000

$3,465,000 Vehicle Class: Sports

There aren't many GTA Online cars that are considered as good as the Itali RSX as far as general races go. It's only a tiny bit slower than its eternal rival, the Ocelot Pariah, while being faster than another car constantly compared to it (the Itali GTO).

It's worth noting that the Itali RSX is only behind the PR4 in terms of the overall price for a non-weaponized car.

1) Ocelot Pariah (136.00 mph)

The Ocelot Pariah (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Ocelot Pariah has the following properties:

Top Speed: 136.00 mph (218.87 km/h)

136.00 mph (218.87 km/h) Price: $1,420,000

$1,420,000 Vehicle Class: Sports

A beginner-friendly sportscar that outspeeds the highly expensive Itali RSX has cemented the Ocelot Pariah as one of the best racing vehicles in the game. If a player is doing a race where they primarily drive in a straight line, they will have a significant advantage using this vehicle over any other sportscar.

