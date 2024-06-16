5 best hypercars in GTA Online before Summer Update 2024

Hypercars in GTA Online are one of the best modes of transport. They are both fast and possess incredible designs that get a lot of attention. However, since the online multiplayer mode has many options, it can be tricky to pick the best one. Since the upcoming Summer Update 2024 is sure to add new vehicles, you can collect a couple of older ones before that.

While veterans are well aware of the stats, new players often get confused. This is quite normal hence this article will list some of the best hypercars in GTA Online you can purchase.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

5 of the best hypercars in GTA Online that you can own

1) Principe Deveste Eight

Deveste Eight is one of the best hypercars that you can buy (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Principe Deveste Eight is one of the best hypercars in GTA Online. Not only does the vehicle have an incredible design, it also boasts unparalleled performance in the category. Thanks to Rockstar Games using the real-life Devel Sixteen and Mazda Furai for the design, the Deveste Eight has sharp looks that stand out in public.

When it comes to performance, the car can dish out a top speed of 131.75 mph (212.03 km/h) normally while reaching a stunning 151.75 mph (244.22 km/h) with the HSW Performance Upgrade equipped. This makes it one of the best options you can pick in the game. The Deveste Eight costs $1,795,000 in GTA Online and is worth purchasing before the Summer Update 2024 rolls out.

2) Progen Emerus

Emerus not only offers speed but also style making it worth owning (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Progen Emerus is another one of the best hypercars in GTA Online. While it costs $2,750,000, the vehicle has great looks and performance that allow it to dominate races and other similar events. With numerous customization options available, players can tune the car according to their taste.

The car can manage to reach a top speed of 127.25 mph (204.79 km/h) after a full upgrade which is quite fast considering it doesn't have any special boosts. Being based on the real-life McLaren Senna, the car has a great design and its powerful engine allows players to zoom around the map, making it a worthy purchase before the Summer Update 2024 releases.

3) Dewbauchee Vagner

The Vagner offers speed and performance making it worth owning (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Dewbauchee Vagner might not be one of the fastest hypercars in GTA Online, but it certainly has the looks and design worthy of its price. The car's top speed maxes out at 126.75 mph (203.98 km/h) but it is still one of the best vehicles overall for races or general cruising around the map.

Its design is based on the real-life Aston Martin Valkyrie, Jaguar C-X75, and Nio EP9 which gives it a sharp look. It also has good handling and acceleration that somewhat compensates for the top speed. Vagner is also relatively cheap with a price tag of $1,535,000 for everything that it offers.

4) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

The Weaponized Ignu is fast and has guns that offer offensive power (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Pegassi Weaponized Ignus is, without a doubt, one of the best hypercars in GTA Online. With its futuristic design based on the real-life Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 and carrying weapons, it should be an easy pick for anyone looking to cause trouble in Los Santos.

On top of being weaponized, the Ignus can also equip the HSW Performance Upgrade. This boosted its top speed from 124.75 mph (200.77 km/h) to 46.25 mph (235.37 km/h), making it one of the fastest hyper/supercars in GTA Online. The only drawback is the price tag. The car costs a whopping $4,500,000. Hence, it is best to wait for it to appear in one of the GTA Online weekly update rotations.

5) Ocelot Virtue

Ocelot Virtue offers incredible acceleration (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Ocelot Virtue is one of the most amazing electric hypercars in GTA Online. Running an electric motor, the car offers incredible acceleration, which makes it worth owning. While its top speed caps at a mere 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h), it has great looks and performance.

The Virtue is based on the real-life Lotus Evija which gives it a distinctive look. While it costs $2,980,000 in the game, you can obtain it for free by hosting and completing both the First and Last Dose missions. You will receive this car as a reward with a great livery at the end.