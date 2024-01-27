5 best JDM cars in GTA Online in 2024, ranked according to their top speeds

JDM cars in GTA Online are quite popular among car enthusiasts and fans of tuner culture. Rockstar has paid homage to some of the most iconic tuner cars by adding them to the game. They've also made them fun to drive, which is why fans love them so much. Another reason for liking JDM cars/tuners is because of their handling.

While they aren't always the fastest, tuners can turn around a corner pretty easily, thus having the capability to beat a much faster car. With all this in mind, this article compiles a list of the fastest JDM cars that Grand Theft Auto Online players can buy in 2024.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 5 JDM cars in GTA Online ranked according to speed

5) Karin Futo GTX

Top speed: 119.75 mph

Price: $1,590,000

The Futo GTX is perhaps the most iconic JDM car in GTA Online. It's based on the Toyota Sprinter Trueno (AE86), which was made popular by Keiichi "Drift King" Tsuchiya and then immortalized in pop culture through the anime Initial D. The car was added to the game along with several other tuners in the Los Santos Tuners update, and it even has an Initial D livery, which is enough of a reason to make it one of the best cars in GTA Online.

Although it has a high top speed, making it one of the fastest JDM cars in the game, it is easily overtaken by cars with similar or slightly slower speeds. This is because the Futo GTX has a tendency to drift around corners, and as such, cars like the Jester Classic, which has the same speed but is far grippier, can overtake it pretty easily.

4) Annis 300R

Top speed: 120 mph

Price: $2,075,000

The Annis 300R is a JDM car that was added to the game as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update. The car was removed from sale multiple times before being added as a permanent vehicle in the San Andreas Mercenaries update. The same update, however, removed several other cars from GTA Online.

The 300R is mostly based on the seventh gen Nissan Fairlady Z (RZ34), but its headlights pay homage to the iconic design of the older models, particularly the S130 variant. This car is fast, but the handling makes it faster, as it can take any corner effortlessly. As such, the 300R can easily be the second-fastest car on this list if it's driven by a skilled driver.

It's also the only car on this list to feature Imani Tech features and weaponry, like Remote Control Unit, Armor Plating, Missile Lock-on Jammer, and Slick Proximity Mines.

3) Karin Calico GTF

Top speed: 121.25 mph

Price: $1,995,000

The Calico GTF is a rally car based on the Toyota Celica GT-Four ST205. It was also introduced to GTA Online alongside the Los Santos Tuners DLC, and it quickly became a fan favorite. This is because, despite not being the fastest tuner in the game, the Calico GTF's superior handling makes it extremely smooth to drive on any track.

It's easily the fastest JDM car in GTA Online in the hands of a skilled driver. In addition, due to it being a rally car, the Calico GTF can handle its own pretty remarkably in rough terrain. However, to make the best of this, players shouldn't get the suspension modifications as they take away the high ground clearance.

2) Fathom FR36

Top speed: 121.5 mph

Price: $1,610,000

The Fathom FR36 is the newest car on this list, as it was added only recently with The Chop Shop update for GTA Online. It's based on the third gen Infiniti G35 (V35) coupe and is one of only two Fathom vehicles in the game. Since the other car, the FQ2, was removed from purchase, the FR36 is currently the only purchasable vehicle from this manufacturer.

The Fathom FR36 is ridiculously fast for a tuner, and it also handles quite well. However, the handling is a bit on the drifting side, and as such, the Calico GTF, which is far more grippier, can beat it in a race. Despite this, it's quite fun to drive the FR36 because it can slide around corners without losing control.

This car is also eligible for a Drift Tuning modification in GTA Online, but players should note that this is a bit of an overkill and makes it extremely unwieldy.

1) Dinka Jester RR

Top speed: 125 mph

Price: $1,970,000

The Jester RR is based on the Toyota GR Supra and is the fastest tuner car in GTA Online. However, the design is quite original, and some gearheads believe it looks much better than its real-world counterpart. Although the car has the fastest top speed of any normal JDM car in the game, it tends to be quite drifty.

In fact, some fans consider it the best car for drifting in GTA Online due to its decent handling coupled with the high top speed and acceleration. However, due to its tendency to drift, it can get overtaken by cars like the Calico GTF and the 300R.

