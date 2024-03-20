5 best Lamborghini cars in GTA Online in 2024

There are several Lamborghini cars in GTA Online that you might want to add to your collection, especially if you're a sports car fan. All of this title's rides are based on real-world models, and certain ones by Lamborghini have been popular choices for fictional automobiles in the Grand Theft Auto series. The vast majority of cars associated with this brand in Grand Theft Auto Online are from a fictional Italian manufacturer called Pegassi.

So here's a list of the best Lamborghini cars in GTA Online that you should consider adding to your garage in 2024. All the vehicles on the list are different Pegassi models being mentioned here because of their price-to-performance ratios, general designs, and aesthetics. Some of them even offer special features.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinions.

5 best Lamborghini cars in GTA Online that are worth buying in 2024

1) Pegassi Torero XO

Price: $2,890,000 (Legendary Motorsport)

If you go by the naming convention, the Torero XO sounds like an upgraded, modern variant of the original Torero. That is indeed what happened here, as the newer XO model is based on the 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4, while the regular Torero is based on the original Countach.

This entry is one of the fastest Lamborghini cars in GTA Online with a top speed of 131 mph (as measured by YouTuber Broughy1322). It's also one of the fastest in terms of lap time (also measured by Broughy1322). This title offers a decent number of customization options for the Torero XO, but nothing too wild.

2) Pegassi Toreador

Price: $4,250,000 (Warstock Cache & Carry)

The Toreader is the most unique vehicle on this list, as it can transform into a submersible and drive underwater. The design itself is quite unique, as it's based on the Lamborghini Marzal concept car from 1967. Rockstar decided to add its own touch by making the ride transform like the Stromberg, which is a James Bond-inspired car.

However, what makes it better than the Stromberg is that it comes with a booster. This also ensures it is the fastest among all Lamborghini cars in GTA Online, with a top speed of 135.25 mph. It also has the fastest recorded lap time (0:57.601) in this list.

3) Pegassi Toros

Price: $498,000 (Legendary Motorsport)

The Toros is an SUV, which goes to show that automobiles based on Lamborghini rides in GTA Online aren't just limited to sports cars. With a top speed of 127.5 mph, it's the fastest SUV in the game, and its exceptional handling also makes it come out on top in terms of lap time.

The Toros is easily one of the most valuable options in GTA Online in 2024, thanks to its incredibly affordable price, which is less than half of some of its competitors on this list. Its design is obviously based on the Lamborghini Urus. As such, it has a compact, sporty look which is unusual for an SUV. The unique design also makes it much more valuable to car collectors.

4) Pegassi Infernus Classic

Price: $915,000 (Legendary Motorsport)

The Infernus has been an iconic car present throughout the Grand Theft Auto series, and it was often the fastest car in every 3D Universe game it was included in — GTA 3, Vice City, and Vice City Stories.

The Infernus Classic is a throwback to the 3D Universe titles, especially GTA 3, a game ahead of its time. This is because the Infernus in Grand Theft Auto 3 was based on the Lamborghini Diablo, just like the Infernus Classic in GTA Online.

The Infernus Classic has a top speed of 118 mph, thereby making it one of the slowest Lamborghini cars in GTA Online. However, its retro aesthetic outweighs the lackluster performance and also makes it stand out to car collectors.

5) Pegassi Zentorno

Price: $725,000 (Legendary Motorsport)

In the early days of GTA Online, the Zentorno used to be the fastest car and also among the most expensive. With a top speed of 122 mph, it's still a reliable vehicle, and Rockstar has added several more modification options to it with the Criminal Enterprises update in 2022, making it one of the most customizable cars in GTA Online.

In terms of design, the vehicle has an exclusive look that's based on several different Lamborghini models, like the Sesto Elemento, the Veneno, and the Aventador.

