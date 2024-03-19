5 best Arena War cars in GTA Online (post-Cluckin Bell Farm Raid)

The Arena War cars in GTA Online are some of the most expensive yet amazing options that players can pick. This is not only because most of these have amazing looks, but also because they have equally impressive performance. Since this is not just limited to top speed and acceleration, the variety of options that the Arena War cars offer are quite good.

However, it is a little tricky to pick the best cars in a certain category or from a specific DLC. This is because most of them have similar stats leading to confusion, especially among new players who have limited funds and knowledge about the game.

So, this article will list five amazing Arena War cars in GTA Online that are relevant even after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

ZR380, Deveste Eight, and 3 other best Arena War cars in GTA Online

1) Benefactor Schlagen GT

The Benefactor Schlagen GT is one of the best Sports cars in the game, and it has both the looks as well as the performance to back its price. While it does lack weapons and armor upgrades, its top speed of 125.50 mph (201.97 km/h) more than makes up for it.

On top of it, it is relatively cheaper compared to other Arena War cars in GTA Online, coming in only at $1,300,000. This is a fair price for this Mercedes-AMG GT and BMW Z4-inspired car in the game. The Benefactor Schlagen GT also handles quite well, making it a great choice for missions and general cruising.

2) Annis ZR380 (1Arena)

The Annis ZR380 (Arena) is one of the best vehicles in the game simply because it is an armored weaponized Sports car in GTA Online. It has an amazing top speed of 140.50 mph (226.11 km/h), alongside weapons and armor upgrades that make it quite deadly in the game.

Since it is also based on the real-life Nissan 350Z, Nissan 370Z, and Porsche 935, it doesn't compromise on looks either. While players will need to spend a whopping $2,138,640 to purchase it in the game, the price is worth it for one of the best Arena War cars in GTA Online.

3) Principe Deveste Eight

The Principe Deveste Eight is an amazing vehicle as well as one of the best Arena War cars in GTA Online. This is not just because it has incredible looks, but also due to its amazing performance. While its normal top speed caps at 131.75 mph (212.03 km/h), the HSW Performance Upgrade (Only available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S) allows it to reach a stunning 151.75 mph (244.22 km/h).

This makes it one of the fastest Super cars in GTA Online. While one will need to spend $1,795,000 to obtain it in the game, this Devel Sixteen and Mazda Furai-inspired car is worth every penny.

4) Vapid Imperator (Arena)

The Vapid Imperator (Arena) is an amazing muscle car in GTA Online that is not only fast, but also comes with armor and weapons. This makes it both beautiful as well as deadly. One can reach a top speed of 132.75 mph (213.64 km/h) with ease while riding this car around town.

While it does cost a lot and comes in at $2,284,940, the price is worth it since it offers numerous customization options as well as good performance and handling. This makes it one of the best Arena War cars in GTA Online, and also a suitable choice when traveling across the map in public lobbies.

5) Pegassi Toros

While Rockstar Games might have added new SUVs like the Canis Terminus in GTA Online, the Pegassi Toros still remains quite fast and a great pick for normal cruising as well as a getaway vehicle for missions. This is mainly because of its top speed of 127.50 mph (205.19 km/h), which is quite excellent for an SUV.

On top of that, it only costs a mere $498,000, making it quite affordable for new players as well. One can also find it in the free roam and steal it from NPCs. While it is majorly based on the real-life Lamborghini Urus, the developers also used Lamborghini Aventador and Audi Q8 for reference. This makes it one of the best Arena War cars in GTA Online from a design perspective.

