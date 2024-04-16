5 best lowrider missions of GTA Online that should return in GTA 6

The Lowrider missions in GTA Online are very popular among new players as they introduce you to the world and mechanics of the multiplayer game. Rockstar Games also allows you to play them later to relive memories. These missions are provided by Lamar Davis and include a small storyline. Needless to say, all of the missions are focused on lowrider vehicles and gang wars.

Since lowrider vehicles are also expected to return in the upcoming game, Rockstar Games should consider bringing back some Lowrider missions as well. While the current multiplayer game has eight Lowrider missions, this article lists the five best ones that should return in GTA 6.

5 best Lowrider missions from GTA Online that should be a part of GTA 6

1) Community Outreach

A screenshot from the Community Outreach Lowrider mission in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

Community Outreach is the first and one of the best missions in GTA Online in the Lowriders category. It is a fun errand where you and your teammates have to start a gang war between the Los Santos Vagos and the Ballas.

Lamar Davis gives you two vehicles belonging to both gangs. You have to take one and kill members of the other gang. The upcoming game is expected to have gangs that clash with one another. Therefore, this mission should return in GTA 6.

2) Slow and Low

Slow and Low is a fun Lowrider mission and one of the best Contact missions in GTA Online for beginners. The gameplay tests your driving skills and your ability to flee from the cops. It uses a hide-and-seek-type mechanic where you have to stay off the cops' radar.

This Lowrider mission should be fun to play in GTA 6 with the rumored new police AI and driving mechanism. The current mission provides two predefined vehicles which are a little difficult to control on the corners. However, it is still a thrilling experience as cops can spawn at random locations at any time.

3) Funeral Party

In this mission, you play as undercover gang members and crash the funeral of a deceased Los Santos Vagos member. It is a unique Lowrider mission in the Grand Theft Auto series where you ambush the same gang twice.

The setting of this Lowrider mission is great for a comeback in GTA 6. Players have to act cool at first and then kill all the gang members without any mercy. The mission also requires you to steal a vehicle and deliver it to Lamar Davis.

4) Lowrider Envy

Lowrider Envy is one of the best team-building missions where two players have to cooperate to complete the objective. One of you becomes the ground team and the other is the sniper. You can use all the best GTA Online weapons to take out the enemy gang members and their vehicles.

Since GTA 6 is expected to have two protagonists, this mission will perfectly fit the gameplay style. Rockstar Games should also allow players to switch between characters similar to Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode. Stealing the gang’s vehicle is an additional fun activity in this mission.

5) Peace Offerings

A screenshot from the Peace Offerings Lowrider mission in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

This mission revolves around the Albany Buccaneer Custom where you have to steal them from the Los Santos Vagos. In retaliation, the gang ambushes Benny’s Original Motor Works workshop. Your job is to kill all the gang members before they take over.

Since the Buccaneer Custom is a returning vehicle in GTA 6, Rockstar Games should add this mission as an Easter egg to Grand Theft Auto Online. It is an action-packed mission filled with Grand Theft of Autos and weapon combats.

