5 best missions from GTA Liberty City Stories, ranked

Many GTA players consider Liberty City Stories to be one of the best spin-offs that have come out of the Grand Theft Auto franchise over the years.

However, the game is also known for its notorious difficulty as many of its missions are very challenging to complete. The difficult nature of these missions makes some players love them even more.

This article lists five of the most enjoyable missions in GTA Liberty City Stories.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Sindacco Sabotage, The Portland Chainsaw Masquerade, and 3 other great missions in GTA Liberty City Stories

1) The Trouble With Triads

The Trouble With Triads is a mission that starts with a simple request.

Salvatore Leone asks protagonist Toni Cipriani to simply collect some money from Leone Warehouse at Callahan Point. However, the mission quickly escalates into a bombastic action sequence where Toni has to eliminate Triad members while dodging explosions.

This escalation makes the mission a favorite among GTA players. Its exciting and challenging nature also helps.

2) Sindacco Sabotage

Sindacco Sabotage is one of the most action-packed missions in GTA Liberty City Stories.

Before the mission starts, Salvatore informs Toni that the Diablos are attacking members of the Leone Family in Hepburn Heights and the Red Light District. He then instructs the protagonist to go there and prevent the Diablos from causing more havoc.

Even though the mission is pretty straightforward, the amount of chaos happening on the streets makes it very exciting to play.

3) Karmageddon

Karmageddon is arguably the most entertaining mission in GTA Liberty City Stories. It caters to the basic instinct of every Grand Theft Auto player ever, which is to cause a heavy amount of chaos in the streets.

This mission requires Toni to cause destruction in Liberty City. Players just need to steal a firetruck and start their path of destruction.

This is probably the funniest mission in the game because of how absurd and non-sensical it is. However, it still manages to be entertaining and fun.

4) The Portland Chainsaw Masquerade

The Portland Chainsaw Masquerade is a mission that players get from Vincenzo Cilli, who calls and tells them to come to the warehouse at Atlantic Quays.

The mission can be seen as an homage to slasher movies, particularly Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which is likely the inspiration for this mission's title. The homage does not end there. When Toni reaches the warehouse, he gets attacked by an army of Vincenzo's men, who are all wielding chainsaws. He eventually goes up against Vincenzo himself.

The perspective is also switched to a wide-angle view, giving the mission a survival horror feel. However, due to this tone shift, the mission is also very exciting to do.

5) Bringing the House Down

Bringing the House Down is not only the best mission in GTA Liberty City Stories, but it is also the most dangerous one.

The mission is given by explosives expert 8-Ball. Donald Love then calls 8-Ball and tells Toni about his plan to totally destroy Fort Staunton by blowing up the old subway tunnels below it. Toni has to drive a van full of explosives while trying to protect it from the goons of the Forelli Family who are trying to stop him.

The first part of this mission is an intense chase sequence straight out of an action movie. The second part takes place under the mysterious subway tunnels, where players have to kill any witnesses and place the explosives.

The mission ends with Toni escaping from the old tunnels while an explosion happens inside, causing the entire Fort Staunton to collapse.

