5 GTA 5 missions that are impossible to complete on the first try

GTA 5 is one of the most celebrated games in the franchise, and like all great games, it features its fair share of frustratingly difficult missions.

Video games are not supposed to be all beer and skittles all the time. In fact, they are supposed to make players cry out in frustration every now and then. There's no point in playing a game that 1st graders can nail on the first try (unless one is just starting out).

GTA 5, too, features a number of missions that stand true to the series' reputation and keep players on the grind for at least a few hours before giving way.

This article takes a look at 5 such missions that give players an incredibly tough time in GTA 5.

Note: This article reflects the author's views

5 most difficult missions in GTA 5

The Triathlons:

The Triathlons are ridiculously difficult to complete on the first try, unless the player is a renowned prodigy. These multi-stage marathons bring three completely different activities together in an epic way.

These missions comprise swimming, running, and cycling. The first one is unlocked after players complete the mission 'Daddy's Girl' and the other two become available after completing the previous triathlon.

GTA 5 features a number of infuriating missions, but the Triathlons stand out on their own. According to GTA 5 manual, these missions are inspired by the Greeks, who, for some reason, were fond of combining different types of activities together in a "fun" way.

#4 Did Somebody Say Yoga?

This is another frustrating mission that makes players question their love for GTA 5 despite the storyline being quite interesting. The mission involves Amanda frolicking with the French yogi, and Michael reluctantly striking the guided poses.

It is, in fact, one of the most interesting missions in GTA 5. The cutscenes are especially engaging, combining the typical chaos of Grand Theft Auto with the peace and tranquility of a practice as calming as yoga.

The only thing players hate about this mission is that they have to engage with Michael in yoga. Due to his complicated twists and bents, motion controls are a nightmare to deal with, making it one of the most difficult missions featured in GTA 5.

#3 Bury The Hatchet

Bury the Hatchet is one of the most significant narrative moments in GTA 5. It follows Trevor and Michael as the former discovers the truth about Brad's demise, a revelation that implicates Michael as a backstabber.

Bury the Hatchet is one of the toughest missions in GTA 5 from the standpoint of Michael. The mission has different objectives, depending on whether the player is playing as Michael or Trevor.

#2 Scouting the port

Not only is this mission extremely difficult but also stupidly mundane. Players are required to work in the shipping port of Los Santos as Trevor and learn to operate a bunch of wacky machines, as if there aren't enough of those in the game.

#1 The Big Score – Obvious Approach

The Big Score is the last of the Heist missions featured in GTA 5 and also one of the hardest. The obvious approach involves causing unbridled chaos and absolute anarchy – exactly what GTA 5 is made for.

While the obvious method is undeniably more engaging than the silent and sneaky one, it is incredibly difficult in nature. The player will need to be locked and loaded with a number of devastating weapons to have a shot at getting through it on the first try.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod