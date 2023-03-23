5 best MLB mods for GTA 5 in 2023

With the recent USA vs. Japan match in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, some gamers may be interested in seeing their favorite sport in the popular video game, GTA 5. While MLB mods for the game are somewhat limited, there are still plenty of options for players to consider downloading.

Most of the modifications listed in this article can be found on GTA5-mods.com and are currently working in 2023, with some minor caveats that will be referenced when necessary.

5 great Major League Baseball (MLB) mods to use in GTA 5

1) MLB Socks for MP Male

Some players might want some nice merch on their characters (Image via GTA5-mods.com)

A GTA 5 mod that gives players new socks isn't the most exciting thing in the world, but it's one of the few that perfectly represents the Major League Baseball organization. The New York Yankees are just one of the featured teams, which players can see in the above image.

There are several more teams highlighted here, and gamers can easily install it on a FiveM server if they wish to add more customization there. Of course, it's also viable in single-player if players want Trevor to stan for the New York Mets or some other teams.

2) MLB Baseball Jerseys 0.7

This modification comes with several jerseys (Image via GTA5-mods.com)

This old GTA 5 mod from 2015 still has some classic jerseys that gamers might wish to use in 2023 and beyond. You just need to use the Open IV modification to install these clothes in the following directory:

"GTA V\x64v.rpf\models\cdimages\streamedpeds_players.rpf\player_one"

You'll have several teams to represent, such as the following:

New York Mets

Oakland Athletics

New York Yankees

Boston Red Sox

Boston White Sox

Los Angeles Dodgers

It's a decent selection of teams, especially since some of them are very popular within the MLB.

3) Supreme x NY Yankee's - Pullover hoodie 2.0

Some people might remember this collaboration (Image via GTA5-mods.com)

A hoodie like the one shown above can cost over $1,000 on some online retailers in the real world, so some players would just gladly settle for a free texture mod. This particular GTA 5 mod has three different colored variations of this attire. However, it is worth mentioning that this attire is merely a texture pack.

Gamers need to download 4ng4h's mod in addition to this one to use it properly. 4ng4h has a Patreon, meaning that this particular hoodie would technically cost money if you can't find a free download elsewhere on the internet.

4) Mp Male | LA Dodgers Jersey

Dodger fans might like this one (Image via GTA5-mods.com)

Players who want to show their support for the Los Angeles Dodgers in GTA 5 should consider downloading this mod that adds a Dodgers jersey to the game.

The Dodgers' iconic blue and white color scheme and recognizable logo are easily visible, with the jersey shown in the above image belonging to Cody Bellinger. Keep in mind that this mod was made in 2021, which was humorously his worst year for the Dodgers.

Getting the free mpClothes - Addon Clothing SlotS mod is recommended but not required to enjoy this MLB GTA 5 mod.

5) 2021 Atlanta Braves World Series Shirt and Hat Texture 1

The Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series and some readers might be fans of them (Image via GTA5-mods.com)

Unfortunately, there weren't any dedicated mods for the 2022 World Series champions, the Houston Astros. Hence, this entry is dedicated to the 2021 champs, the Atlanta Braves. It's another texture modification that requires an external download.

Players don't have to scour the internet to find it since GTA5-mods.com's entry for this GTA 5 mod lists a URL in the description. The URL still works, so if a player wishes to get some cool in-game merchandise for MLB's Atlanta Braves, then they can opt to install this mod.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

