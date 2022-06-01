5 best free games on Android like GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas is a popular Android game that doesn't run as well as it should, so some people want alternatives. Most mobile gamers don't want to spend money to play a game, so this article will look at some of the best free alternatives available on the Play Store.

These games tend to run ads, so gamers should keep that in mind. Similarly, there are microtransactions if they wish to purchase it, although it's completely optional. Even with these drawbacks in mind, it's worth noting that the free games shown here are highly rated on the Play Store and have been downloaded millions of times.

Top 5 free games similar to GTA San Andreas on Android

5) Los Angeles Crimes

One of GTA San Andreas' main locations is Los Santos, a fictional city based on Los Angeles. Players who like the city's overall vibe might enjoy Los Angeles Crimes. It's an open-world Android game that is free to download and has several features that make it more similar to GTA 5 than GTA San Andreas.

It feels more modernized compared to a lot of its competition as a result of this distinction. Unsurprisingly, Los Angeles Crimes is a highly rated game on the Play Store. Some interesting features that it boasts include:

Zombie survival

Soccer

First-person POV

Ragdoll physics

If it seems too modern for one's taste, then perhaps the upcoming mobile games will be better suited for classic GTA San Andreas fans.

4) Freeroam City Online

Freeroam City Online was a wildly popular Android game half a decade ago, with a much smaller community nowadays. However, the general content is still enjoyable today, as it's a game that's all about exploring an open world in free roam. There isn't a major storyline or anything else. It's about interacting with other players.

There are several servers to choose from, with the potential of 100 players on a single server. It's a simple game to get used to, so it's easy to pick it up, play it, and put it down.

3) Grand Gangsters 3D

This OG game has over 50 million downloads, which is much higher than other games like GTA San Andreas. It has simplistic gameplay, largely revolving around the player exploring a large 3D open world with various vehicles and weapons at their disposal.

If one simply wishes to create carnage, terrorize pedestrians, and have cops chase them, this is the Android game for them to check out.

There's nothing wrong with some good-old mindless fun. Just don't expect a riveting storyline (or any, for that matter). Fortunately, the next Android game has that aspect covered if players want more lore.

2) Gangs Town Story

Gangs Town Story is a game with a simple yet interesting story that makes it stand out from much of its competition. The first thing gamers will notice about it on Android is that its animations can be a bit choppy at times.

However, don't let that dissuade you from playing it. It is a free game with an actual story and dialogue (something many other Android games like GTA San Andreas lack).

The gameplay is deceptively good, and it has some unique features like handling districts (which is very similar to many other mobile games in terms of resource management). When players aren't running a district, they can move around and shoot, similar to how they do it in GTA San Andreas.

Naturally, going for a headshot will dispose of enemies much faster than shooting them in the body (some clones surprisingly don't have this distinction at all). The mission variety is similar to what one would expect from a Grand Theft Auto game, and it does feature blood for those who like that feature.

1) Real Gangster Crime

Real Gangster Crime looks like a classic GTA clone at first glance and that's not necessarily a bad thing. After all, some players want a free game on Android, and it's not easy to find good, free games on mobile devices. GTA San Andreas costs real-life money to purchase and play (via legal means, anyhow), so having a free alternative is great.

In this case, Real Gangster Crime is pretty good. It has a short tutorial to help players familiarize themselves with the controls, and it does have some unique features to help it stand out on its own. For instance, it has mecha suits similar to Overwatch's D. Va, which is something the Grand Theft Auto series has never had before.

Ultimately, the game has a certain charm about itself that is more readily apparent if one plays it rather than just reading a review about it. It is a free game, and it can run excellently on even low-end Android phones.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

