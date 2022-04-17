5 free Android games similar to GTA 5 that fans might like

There are several official Grand Theft Auto games on Google Play Store, but some players might want free titles similar to GTA 5.

After all, spending roughly $5 for a mobile game is a barrier some players can't afford for one reason or another.

This article lists some free titles with good reviews that one might wish to play. Considering they're free, there is absolutely no cost in downloading them other than one's time and storage space.

It should go without saying, but these mobile games aren't going to have the budget or the impressive graphics that GTA 5 has on stronger consoles.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

5 Android games similar to GTA 5 that mobile gamers can try out for free

1) Dude Theft Wars

It looks silly, but it's fun (Image via Poxel Studio Games)

Anybody who has searched for GTA 5 or a similar game on Google Play Store has likely already seen Dude Theft Wars. However, anybody skeptical enough to try it should know that there is genuine fun to be had here.

One can either choose single-player or multiplayer in the game. In the single-player option, the player has to choose between three suspiciously similar protagonists (although the Trevor rip-off isn't available yet).

The player can control the character's movement by using the virtual joystick on the left side.

It's like a low-budget Grand Theft Auto experience, but it captures the essence quite well. Some of its good traits include:

Ragdoll physics

Easy to run on low-end devices

An extensive single-player and multiplayer scene

Dude Theft Wars has over 100 million downloads, with over 941K reviews, resulting in an average rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars on Google Play Store.

2) Real Gangster Crime

Real Gangster Crime copies the good parts of Grand Theft Auto (Image via Naxeex Studio)

Real Gangster Crime is a GTA clone that resembles San Andreas more than GTA 5, although it has some familiar features, such as the weapon wheel.

The game's tutorial does a good job of explaining how the game works, and it doesn't last too long. There are in-game ads, but the general gameplay is good enough to hook in players who can't play GTA 5 for whatever reason.

The sound effects and music are good, and it's surprisingly not that buggy. The game world is bigger than one would expect, and the controls respond well to one's actions. It's more "realistic" than Dude Theft Wars, so it might appeal to GTA 5 fans who don't like a cartoony art direction.

Real Gangster Crime has over 100 million downloads, with over 1 million reviews, resulting in an average rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars on Google Play Store.

3) Gangs Town Story

Gangs Town Story (Image via Avega Games)

Well, the full name of this game is actually "GTS. Gangs Town Story. Action open-world shooter," but Gangs Town Story is a lot simpler to say.

This free game (along with the next two) won't run on low-end devices, so that's something to keep in mind.

Aside from that, it has some traits that GTA 5 fans would love to see on an Android phone, such as:

Fun and challenging missions

An abundance of vehicles to drive around in

3D Grand Theft Auto gameplay

Good customization options

The animations could use some work, but the game has some features that make it a popular alternative to GTA 5 on Android.

Gangs Town Story has over 5 million downloads, with over 42K reviews, resulting in an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Google Play Store.

4) Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime

In terms of free GTA Clones that most closely resemble GTA 5, there isn't much competition for Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime. It's a massive game that takes up over 2 GB of storage upon the first download. The game has a huge following and regular battle pass updates for players who wish to spend some money on it.

The general gameplay will be familiar to anybody who has played a Grand Theft Auto game. Considering it's free to play and has these graphics and popularity, one can say that it's quite the steal.

A screenshot of the game (Image via Gameloft SE)

Like other free-to-play games, it does have ads, which can be obtrusive at times. Still, it's worth noting that the game's customization is surprisingly great (partially due to the Battle Passes).

Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime gets regular updates, so Android players don't have to worry about it being abandoned any time soon.

The game has over 100 million downloads, with over 6 million reviews, resulting in an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars on Google Play Store.

5) Payback 2 - The Battle Sandbox

Payback 2 - The Battle Sandbox's good graphics and fun PVP make it a great option for Android players who love Grand Theft Auto.

The game has numerous races, vehicles, and other chaotic elements that make it similar to GTA 5 Online in some ways. Its UI might not be the prettiest, but the general gameplay feels great to play through. It shows how fun GTA 5 Online could potentially be if it were on Android.

Payback 2 - The Battle Sandbox also has fun missions. The open world primarily serves to foster the game's wild multiplayer sections. It's hard to believe that it's a free-to-play Android game.

Payback 2 - The Battle Sandbox has over 100 million downloads, with over 1.6 million reviews, resulting in an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars on Android's Play Store.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

