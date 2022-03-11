5 best free games like GTA San Andreas for phones in March 2022

Gamers cannot always sit in front of their PCs or consoles playing GTA San Andreas and all of the other fantastic Rockstar titles. However, what they can do is take a look at the wide selection of games that emulate the GTA experience for free on their mobile phones.

Not many years after GTA took the world by storm in the early 2000s, computer game producers started working on games for phones that could draw as much attention from a similar fanbase.

This article will talk about 5 free games like GTA San Andreas that can be played as an alternative on phones in March 2022.

Top 5 mobile games fans should try if they like GTA San Andreas

5) Gangstar: Crime City

This game is the first in a series of mobile games that have become very popular over the years. Its missions and aims are similar to that of most GTA games. The short trailer above has music that accompanies it, which definitely has a GTA San Andeas vibe.

While it is not in any way HD, and ray tracing is out of the question, this mobile game from 2006 is like a look back at simpler games like GTA 1 and 2. It is worth a visit from gamers this March.

4) California Straight 2 Compton

From the get-go of the trailer above, this game even looks a bit like San Andreas. The clip starts with a car driving around a street very similar to Grove Street. The hip-hop music and vibes continue throughout the game, giving it that authentic San Andreas feel.

The fact that the game is set and named in Compton, California also lends itself to the ghetto-fabulous style of the original and remastered GTA San Andreas, which centered around a hood-lifestyle.

3) Ganstar New York

Gangstar New York is a mobile game created by Gameloft and feels like a cross between Fortnite and some GTA games. The main difference is that the protagonist relies a lot on his jetpack and parkour skills. These are both available in GTA San Andreas, either using mods or by obtaining the jetpack from Area 69.

Although the feel is a little more hectic than the average session on San Andreas, this game is sure to be entertaining and is a perfect free mobile game as an alternative to GTA San Andreas.

2) Crime Wars San Andreas

This free mobile game has to be the closest to a carbon copy of GTA San Andreas. Aside from sharing the name with the Rockstar title, the mechanics and even the icons are shockingly similar.

A far less advanced engine was used to create this GTA San Andreas imitation, but it managed to pull it off with some success and has become one of the most populator free alternatives to the GTA favorite.

1) Grand Gangsters 3D

Another title that immediately conjures thoughts of the GTA franchise, Grand Gangsters 3D is an impressive mobile game that certainly has some San Andreas-style aspects in the way it looks. The fighting, shooting, and driving mechanics are all extremely easy to use and familiar looking, making it very player-friendly.

The video above showcases how to play the game on a phone, with scenery very reminiscent of San Fierro from the original San Andreas. Many fans felt that this was one of the best cities in all of the GTA games.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan