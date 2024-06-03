5 best mods for GTA 5 RP in 2024

Mods for GTA 5 RP allow players to add much more fun to the game. While the role-playing options can be increased by joining the various RP servers, anyone who doesn't like to complicate things can install mods to change the vanilla title. However, finding the right mods to transform GTA 5 into the perfect role-playing experience can be slightly tricky.

This is especially true for new players who have little to no experience with mods. Hence, this article will list some of the best mods for GTA 5 that will check all your boxes and offer incredible gameplay.

Note: The article is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

Five of the best mods for GTA 5 RP to transform the game

1) LSPDFR

LSPDFR is one of the best police mods for GTA 5 RP. (Image via Rockstar Games || LCPDFR.com)

Download link

LSPDFR stands for Los Santos Police Department First Response and is one of the best mods for GTA 5 RP allowing players to role-play as cops in the land of criminals. It completely transforms the game and turns it into a police simulator where players get emergency calls and need to chase down criminals.

This is one of the best mods one can use to get the complete police experience in the game. Since Rockstar Games has no plans to roll out the GTA 5 Cops n Crooks DLC which would have added tons of content to the single-player mode, one can use this mod to play as police and put a stop to criminal activities in the city.

2) Trucking Missions

Trucking Missions add numerous new missions and tasks to GTA 5. (Image via Rockstar Games || gta5 mods)

Download link

Trucking Missions is an incredible mod by Guadmaz that allows players to create and establish their own trucking business in the game while also adding numerous new missions and tasks. While it is an old mod, it still works quite well and is one of the best ways for players to role-play as truckers in the game.

Anyone who likes the Euro Truck Simulator franchise will get a similar vibe as the mod's author has added several custom missions that take you through various locations throughout the map. This makes it one of the best mods for GTA 5 RP and a blessing for anyone who likes trucks and wishes to explore this category further.

3) All MP vehicles in SP

All MP vehicles in SP is one of the best mods for GTA 5 RP as it brings the whole vehicle roster to the campaign. (Image via Rockstar Games || gta5-mods)

Download link

This is another interesting mod for GTA 5 RP that will allow you to improve your part as the criminal overlord of Los Santos by adding all the vehicles from the multiplayer mode to the single-player. This means you can use all the Supercars in GTA Online in the single-player campaign alongside the military and muscle cars making your journey thoroughly interesting.

Since the single-player mode pales in comparison to the online multiplayer's vehicle roster, it will come as a blessing to anyone who likes to role-play a mafia boss or form a serious militia to take over the city. With the GTA 5 Summer Update 2024 near, fans are hoping to get more exciting vehicles in the game.

4) Better Chases+

Better Chase+ is among one of the best mods for GTA 5 RP to make the police behavior realistic. (Image via Rockstar Games || gta5-mods)

Download link

Players have always complained about the unrealistic police behavior in GTA 5 as they tend to shoot players on sight and don't offer a chance to surrender. This can be severely off-putting when role-playing in the game. Hence, Better Chases+ comes out as one of the best mods for GTA 5 RP if you want the police department to behave in a relatively realistic manner.

Adding this mod will revamp the police AI on top of adding other features like cops avoiding guns if there is only one star wanted level or using Tasers. Apart from this, the mod also adds a surrender feature allowing you to get arrested without getting killed making role-playing realistic and believable.

5) Gang and Turf Mod

Gang and Turf mod adds several factions to the city making role-play more realistic. (Image via Rockstar Games || gta5-mods)

Download link

Gang and Turf is one of the best mods for GTA 5 RP if you're looking for a more realistic gangster action in the game. It is one feature from GTA San Andreas that fans solely miss in the current title. Adding the mod will turn the landscape of Los Santos into a dangerous territory divided among various gangs.

Players will need to tread carefully if they don't wish to get gunned down. On the other hand, they will also have the opportunity to start turf wars and take over hostile territories, further spicing up the gangster role-play in the game.

