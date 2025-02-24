5 best multiplayer mods for GTA 5 worth trying

GTA 5's own official multiplayer, Grand Theft Auto Online, has been a major reason for the title's popularity over the past decade. Rockstar Games has frequently added fresh content to it, giving players new things to try now and then. However, some mods introduce unofficial multiplayer elements in the title, which can be fun to try.

Ad

These mods either make roleplaying (RP) servers available or add an unofficial co-op mode in story mode. With that said, let's look at five multiplayer mods for GTA 5 worth trying.

Note: All mods mentioned in the article are third-party add-ons. Readers are advised to use them at their own discretion.

RAGECOOP and 4 other GTA 5 multiplayer mods worth trying

1) FiveM

Rockstar's tweet about acquiring FiveM's creator Cfx.re (Image via Rockstar Games)

FiveM is a multiplayer mod client for Grand Theft Auto 5. It hosts some of the most popular RP servers for the game, such as NoPixel, New Day RP, and GTA Series Arcade. For those unaware, roleplaying involves creating a character and then interacting with other players on the server, making for a unique multiplayer experience.

Ad

Trending

Interestingly, Rockstar acquired the creators of FiveM, Cfx.re, back in August 2023. The free Grand Theft Auto 5 Next-Gen PC upgrade is coming to FiveM as well, as announced by Cfx.re.

Download link

2) Rage Multiplayer

Ad

Rage Multiplayer (or simply RageMP) is another RP server mod client for Grand Theft Auto 5. It isn't as popular as FiveM, but is still worth checking out since it also hosts some really good RP servers.

These include GTA World RP, Quant RP, Eclipse RP, and Paradise RP, to name a few. Do note that some GTA RP servers are whitelisted, meaning they require prior roleplaying experience and hence, might be tough to join for newcomers. However, there are many beginner-friendly RP servers too. This also applies to FiveM RP servers.

Ad

Download link

3) RAGECOOP

Ad

RAGECOOP (also known as RAGECOOP-V) is a co-op multiplayer mod for GTA 5 story mode. Instead of joining RP servers that have their own activities, it lets players join or create servers through which they can partake in the title's story mode offerings — such as missions — with friends.

Notably, RAGECOOP even seems to support some other popular mods like LSPDFR. If you have already completed the main campaign, using this mod and playing it again in co-op should be interesting.

Ad

Download link

4) TwoPlayerMod [.NET]

Ad

TwoPlayerMod [.NET] is one of the most interesting multiplayer mods for GTA 5. It seems to offer a local multiplayer mode for the 2013 Rockstar Games release by spawning up to three playable characters in the title's story mode.

This mod has a few issues, however, such as driving too fast posing a challenge, and not being able to fly helicopters. Nevertheless, it is still worth trying, as playing with up to three additional characters can be chaotic, owing to the typical Grand Theft Auto gameplay, albeit in a fun way.

Ad

Download link

5) Multiplayer Co-oP Mod

Screenshot from the Multiplayer Co-oP Mod for Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode (Image via Rockstar Games || gta5-mods.com)

Multiplayer Co-oP Mod, as its name suggests, is another co-op mod for Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode. This, too, lets one experience elements from the title's campaign, such as free-roaming or missions with friends by either hosting or joining servers.

Ad

Installing Multiplayer Co-oP Mod is straightforward, and players can also communicate through chat. It might have some issues, considering it is a bit old, but should still get the job done.

Download link

Also check: Fans react to CJ and Big Smoke mods in Spider-Man 2

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback