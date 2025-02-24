"GTA San Andreas: Episodes From Liberty City" — Fans react to CJ and Big Smoke mods in Spider-Man 2

GTA San Andreas is one of the most beloved video games ever. Released in 2004 on PlayStation 2, its bespoke gameplay features and characters like Carl "CJ" Johnson (the protagonist) and Big Smoke are among the prominent reasons for its popularity. Notably, a mod that can bring the two into Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has caught fans' attention.

A video featuring CJ and Big Smoke character models in some of the Spider-Man 2 cutscenes was posted by X user @paulbatistta. Popular Grand Theft Auto YouTuber, TGG, joked about it being an unreleased title named GTA San Andreas: Episodes from Liberty City (likely as Grand Theft Auto's Liberty City looks inspired by New York, which is where Spider-Man 2 is set).

"GTA San Andreas: Episodes From Liberty City (Unreleased)"

However, another fan on X, @Daniwllsntoss, called it GTA San Andreas Stories, seemingly a play on the series' 3D Universe titles like Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories and Liberty City Stories.

@MekaSergi joked about CJ and Big Smoke not following the "damn train". This alludes to an iconic GTA San Andreas line that can be heard after failing the mission - Wrong Side of the Tracks.

"They didn't follow the damn train"

A fan reacts to Spider-Man 2's CJ and Big Smoke mod with a spin on an iconic San Andreas line (Image via X/@MekaSergi)

Another iteration of this line came from @Cassio_KS, who included fan-favorite Spider-Man foe, Venom, and love interest, MJ.

"all you have to do is follow that damn Venom MJ"

Here are some more reactions to the CJ and Big Smoke mod in Spider-Man 2:

Fans react to video featuring CJ and Big Smoke mod for Spider-Man 2 (Images via X)

Insomniac Games released Marvel's Spider-Man 2 originally for PS5 in late 2023, but its PC port recently arrived on January 30, 2025.

GTA San Andreas CJ and Big Smoke mod for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 surfaces online

CJ and Big Smoke in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Image via Nexus Mods/xXdakeXx)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2's PC port launched just a few weeks ago, but it has already spawned a plethora of mods. One of those, as shown by @paulbatistta's video above, brings CJ and Big Smoke from Grand Theft Auto San Andreas into it.

It seems to be the one available on Nexus Mods, titled "CJ and Big Smoke" (uploaded by xXdakeXx). Once installed, it replaces Peter Parker's Classic suit with CJ's character model and Miles Morales' Classic Suit with Big Smoke's character model.

Although Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is quite fun to play in itself, installing mods as such might make it even more interesting. This particular mod should especially pique fans' interest as they wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 to release later this year (2025) during the Fall.

