5 best offline games like GTA San Andreas & Vice City for Android smartphones

GTA San Andreas and GTA Vice City are two of the best titles in the GTA series. Both action-adventure titles offer players an open-world to explore.

Players can download GTA San Andreas and Vice City on their Android smartphones from the Google Play Store. If they are looking for offline alternatives, they can take a look at the list given below.

Offline Android games like GTA San Andreas & Vice City

These are five of the best offline Android games like GTA San Andreas and GTA Vice City:

1) Gangs Town Story – action open-world shooter

Image via Avega Games (YouTube)

Like GTA San Andreas and GTA Vice City, this game has exciting missions that players can take part in. They will be provided with a good arsenal of weapons to defeat their enemies.

From tanks to helicopters, the game has various vehicles that players can cruise around in. They can also take part in thrilling car races that the title offers.

Download it from here.

2) Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime

Image via Apk Core

This title is also an action-adventure, open-world game like GTA San Andreas and GTA Vice City. The game has good graphics and immersive sound effects.

From racing cars to motorbikes, the game has a good collection of vehicles that players can cruise around in. The game has six action-packed missions that players can complete.

Download it from here.

3) New Gangster Crime

Image via Woop Woop Games (YouTube)

Players will get GTA San Andreas and GTA Vice City vibes when they have to lead the life of a daring gangster in this title. Players will have to pick up essential resources from different places on the map.

Players can complete missions and earn money in this title. They can then use this money to buy in-game accessories offered by the game.

Download it from here.

4) Los Angeles Crimes

Image via Techzamazing (YouTube)

Mobile gamers can explore the open-world of this title, just like they did while playing GTA San Andreas and GTA Vice City. The title also has game modes like team death-match, zombie survival, etc.

The realistic physics of the game is appreciated by players. Mobile gamers have the option to use Bluetooth controller support.

Download it from here.

5) Grand Miami Gangster Theft: Crime City Simulator

Image via Google Play

The game will provide players with firearms to complete various missions like in GTA San Andreas and GTA Vice City. The open-world game offers quite a few activities for players to engage in.

Players can buy different skins to dress up their character. The game has over a million downloads with a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

