5 best plane mods for GTA 5 in 2022

GTA 5 is renowned for its versatile and unique mods, which allow players to not only improve but also entirely transform the game. The game's weather, NPCs, protagonists, and even the city itself can all be modified with the help of mods.

When it comes to mods that transform the game into a completely new universe, there are a lot of options available for players to choose from. Recently, mods related to aviation in the game are gaining a lot of traction and popularity as they have a huge effect on the gameplay.

Players can use these mods to change up their mode of transportation for the skies in GTA 5 and make it even more impressive. This article will list five of the best plane mods that players can download to reshape their flying experience.

Five of best plane mods players can download for GTA 5

5) F-22 Raptor by SkylineGTRFreak

This mod adds an F-22 Raptor to GTA 5, which is a fighter aircraft based on the real-life Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor.

The fighter jet is equipped with stealth and BVR (Beyond visual range) capabilities, making it a true fifth gen fighter jet. F-22 has realistic cockpit with openable weapon bays and even droppable bombs.

After the latest update to this mod (1.7), the plane includes a custom in-game name (Lockheed Martin F-22A Raptor), optional custom weapon settings, altered seat position, enter/exit animations, flaps tied to landing gear, and high airspeed.

It also has updated spec maps and high resolution cockpit textures, LOD 1 is better optimized with new handling. Additionally, exhaust dummies now move with the nozzles, so the afterburner will go up and down as well if players are using a script.

4) B-2A Spirit Stealth Bomber by SkylineGTRFreak

This mod adds the B-2A Spirit Stealth Bomber to GTA 5, based on the real-life American heavy strategic bomber that features low observable stealth technology designed to penetrate dense anti-aircraft defenses.

It is highly recommended for players to install a carpet-bombing mod developed by CamxxCore for the full experience with openable bomb bays.

Other features included in this mod are Working landing gear and landing gear doors, Light on front landing gear, extra lights on main landing gear that can be toggled on, rudder, airbrake, aileron, elevator and flaps control surfaces. Additionally, the intake covers pop up when landing, the refueling intake can be opened, and the ladder to the cockpit can be opened/extended

3) CV-22B Osprey by SkylineGTRFreak

This mod brings the CV-22B Osprey helicopter to GTA 5, which is based on the real-life American multi-mission, tiltrotor military aircraft with both vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) and short takeoff and landing (STOL) capabilities.

With the latest update, this mod now supports an updated col mesh and an enterable interior. Players can also choose between either using it as an add-on or a replacement.

Other features include working gauges, areas that will burn after destruction, and engine nacelles that can break off after a crash.

2) F-35B Lightning II by SkylineGTRFreak

This mod adds the F-35 Lightning ll to the game, which is based on the real-life American Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, which is a single-seat and single-engine combat aircraft that is famous for its air superiority and strike missions.

The aircraft has a realistic look in the game with glass that can be shattered with bullets, and even bullet holes can be seen by the players. Players can also open internal weapon bays with a trainer.

1) Air Force One Boeing VC-25A by SkylineGTRFreak

This impressive mod adds the Air Force One Boeing VC-25A to GTA 5, which is based upon the real-life Boeing VC-25, which itself is a military version of the Boeing 747 airliner, modified for presidential transport and operated by the United States Air Force (USAF). The plane is also referred to as Air Force One, which is the call sign for any U.S. Air Force aircraft carrying the president of the United States.

Even though the mod is still in development, it still manages to awestruck any player who will download it, not only because it is a huge plane, but it also has an enterable interior where players can roam around in and explore different rooms inside the plane.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Edited by Mayank Shete