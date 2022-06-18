5 best roleplay mods for GTA 5 in 2022

Even though players can find RPG elements in GTA 5, it would be hard to call it a true role-playing game. The sandbox world of GTA 5 does provide players with many opportunities to do things other than playing the campaign missions, but they are not too deep or fulfilling.

Fortunately, GTA 5's modding community has constantly been creating new mods that can almost completely transform the base game into an RPG game without any problems. These mods are useful if players want to have an RPG experience in the world of GTA 5.

So, for players who are still looking for roleplay mods to put in their version of GTA 5, this article will list five of the best roleplay mods they can use to change the game to a role-playing haven.

The best role play mods for GTA 5 in 2022 add space travel, gang warfare, and NPCs

5) Gang and Turf Mod

The Gang and Turf mod by Lucas Vinicius has been around for a long time, but it is still being developed and supported today. It includes GTA: San Andreas' gang warfare system, along with squad-based, territory-capturing mini-games from the classic game.

The goal of this mod is to create a gang and a turf system. It allows users to govern a gang with a name and members of their choosing, as well as take possession of sections of the city and fight other gangs for control of those territories. Controlling different zones also generates consistent passive revenue.

4) Spiderman Mod

If players want to roleplay as none other than the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, this mod is perfect for them. With this excellent mod, players can climb walls, swing across buildings, and jump very high, just like Spiderman.

Players are even provided with some of the best Spider-Man outfits ever designed. Those looking for a good Marvel superhero mod will be completely satisfied.

3) Grand Theft Space

Being an astronaut is pretty difficult in real life, but with this mod, players can at least experience what it's like to be an Astronaut in GTA 5. Grand Theft Space brings players from the city of Los Santos of GTA 5 to the vastness of space. It currently has a working space shuttle, 11 planets, three moons, and very little alien life.

This work-in-progress open-source project merges real-life research with fictional liberties to an amazing advantage, and if it realizes its full potential, it may become the completely customizable space sandbox map many players have always dreamed about. Players can also visit three moons and eleven distinct planets as part of a new plot. This is by far the most ambitious mod out there.

2) Lively World

The Lively World mod for GTA 5 was created to complement World of Variety and add to the vitality of Los Santos. It introduces additional events and settings to encourage pedestrians to engage more with one another and the rest of the environment.

Vehicle overtaking, working taxis, carjackers, and gang-drivebys are just a few such instances. It gives Los Santos an even more vibrant atmosphere, which is no small task.

1) World of Variety

This mod identifies the vanilla game's blindspots and replaces them with something more dynamic. Multiplayer elements, story mode, and other assets have been ported over to single-player, making the Grand Theft Auto 5 world more interesting and diverse.

WOV is also lore-friendly and well-balanced, with all its assets naturally spawning. Integrated mods such as Gangs of Los Santos and Lively Bahama Mamas are also included. There are also lore-friendly cars and pedestrians from a variety of modders who have contributed to this project.

It also vastly expands the variety of NPCs roaming the world. It revamps Los Santos' gangs, introduces new general pedestrians, and even increases the number of police officers on the streets, including bicycle cops and K9 patrols. This mod probably comes closest to providing what players might expect from a remastered version of Grand Theft Auto 5.

