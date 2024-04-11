5 best Special Cargo Warehouse locations in GTA Online in 2024

If you're new to the Warehouse business, choosing the best Special Cargo Warehouse locations in GTA Online can be a challenge. To buy Warehouses, you'll first need to be a CEO, which requires an Executive Office. Once all the requirements are met, you can buy up to five Warehouses from the Dynasty 8 Executive website.

While Small Warehouses can hold up to 16 crates, Medium Warehouses will store 42 crates, and Large Warehouses have a capacity of 111 crates. However, this article only considers Large Warehouses as they're the best value-for-money choice. Now, since the latest weekly update is giving out bonuses to Special Cargo Sell Missions, here's a list of the best Special Cargo Warehouse locations in GTA Online.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinion.

Five best Special Cargo Warehouse locations in GTA Online

1) Logistics Depot

The Logistics Depot in La Mesa is one of the best Special Cargo Warehouse locations in GTA Online. The location is in the eastern part of the city, in the Los Santos industrial region. You can buy it for $2,600,000, which might sound a bit high, but the location will save you a lot of time while selling GTA Online Special Cargo.

The large freeway next to the region makes it easy to move around San Andreas. As such, you'll get back your investments in no time.

2) West Vinewood Backlot

The West Vinewood Backlot is situated in a prime position in Los Santos, making it one of the best Special Cargo Warehouse locations in GTA Online. The West Vinewood region is close to some of the best properties in the game, including Arcades, Nightclubs, Biker Clubhouses, and even the Diamond Casino and Resort.

You can buy the West Vinewood Backlot for just $2,135,000, which makes it the second-cheapest Large Warehouse in Grand Theft Auto Online. Moreover, the latest GTA Online weekly update gives you 2x bonuses for selling Special Cargo, so you can make a profit from buying such a Warehouse.

3) Xero Gas Factory

The Xero Gas Factory is located to the extreme southern end of Los Santos and is a bit distant from the Executive Offices in Grand Theft Auto Online. However, what makes it one of the best Special Cargo Warehouse locations in GTA Online is its proximity to the Los Santos International Airport (LSIA).

It's also quite easy to get to the western part of Los Santos from this location. So if you own the Lombank West or Maze Bank West Office, you'll get to this warehouse in no time. The Xero Gas Factory is one of the cheaper Warehouses, with a price tag of $2,365,000.

4) Walker & Sons Warehouse

The Walker & Sons Warehouse is to the south end of Los Santos and is in close proximity to the LSIA, just like Xero Gas Factory. However, being closer to the eastern and central parts of Los Santos, it is favored by players with properties near that region. The Arcadius Business Center and the Maze Bank Tower Offices are closer to this place.

This makes it one of the best Special Cargo Warehouse locations in GTA Online for players who own either of these Offices. It should be noted that the latest weekly update is also offering 2x bonuses on Export Mixed Goods Missions, so having at least one Warehouse can be quite profitable.

5) Darnel Bros Warehouse

This is the most expensive Warehouse on this list, with a price of $3,500,000. But it is an easy-to-access location at La Mesa, the industrial part of Los Santos. If you prefer this region and want another Warehouse next to the Logistics Depot, then this is one of the best Special Cargo Warehouse locations in GTA Online you can get.

This Warehouse has all the benefits of the Logistics Depot, including being right next to a Freeway that connects with the countryside. A notable property nearby is the LS Car Meet at the Pisswasser warehouse.

