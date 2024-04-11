How to start doing GTA Online Special Cargo Sell missions and earn double bonuses? (April 11 - 17, 2024)

GTA Online Special Cargo business has received a huge boost from Rockstar Games in the latest weekly update. From now till April 17, 2024, players can earn double cash and RP by completing sell missions of Special Cargo in GTA Online and Export Mixed Goods missions. However, one could wonder how to get started with this classic business in 2024.

This article aims to guide gamers on how to start the GTA Online Special Cargo business and earn double bonuses throughout the week.

GTA Online Special Cargo business is once again profitable: A step-by-step guide to get started

The new GTA Online weekly update has brought the Special Cargo business back into the limelight with the boosted payout limited-time event. However, it’s not something that can be started right away if you’re just getting started in Grand Theft Auto Online and require some investment to do so.

First, players will need to purchase an Executive Office which will be the base of operations for the GTA Online Special Cargo Business. They must visit the Dynasty 8 Executive website from an in-game smartphone or computer and buy one of the available locations to set up the property. Here’s a list of all Executive Office locations in 2024 with their respective prices:

Maze Bank Tower, Pillbox Hill ($4,000,000)

Arcadius Business Center, Pillbox Hill ($2,250,000)

Maze Bank West, Del Perro ($1,000,000)

Lombank West, Del Perro ($3,100,000)

Once purchased, it will give access to the CEO’s computer from where one can register as a CEO and get to the next step, which is buying a Warehouse. Here’s how to do it before starting the GTA Online Special Cargo business in 2024:

Go to the CEO's computer Start/Register as a CEO of an Organisation Check for different available Warehouse locations Buy one as per your budget and planning

There are over twenty different Warehouse locations available for importing/exporting Special Cargo in GTA Online, categorized into three groups:

Small Warehouses

Foreclosed Garage, West Vinewood ($400,000)

Pier 400 Utility Building, Elysian Island ($392,000)

Pacific Bait Storage, Elysian Island ($376,000)

White Widow Garage, La Puerta ($360,000)

Celltowa Unit, La Mesa ($318,000)

Convenience Store Lockup, Rancho ($250,000)

Medium Warehouses

Railyard Warehouse, La Mesa ($1,017,000)

Old Power Station, Rancho ($1,000,000)

LS Marine Building 3, Elysian Island ($994,000)

Disused Factory Outlet, Strawberry ($971,000)

Discount Retail Unit, Downtown Vinewood ($948,000)

Fridgit Annexe, La Puerta ($925,000)

Derriere Lingerie Backlot, Del Perro ($902,000)

GEE Warehouse, El Burro Heights ($880,000)

Large Warehouses

Wholesale Furniture, Cypress Flats ($1,900,000)

West Vinewood Backlot, West Vinewood ($2,135,000)

Xero Gas Factory, LSIA ($2,365,000)

Logistics Depot, La Mesa ($2,600,000)

Bilgeco Warehouse, LSIA ($2,825,000)

Walker & Sons Warehouse, Banning ($3,040,000)

Cypress Warehouses, Cypress Flats ($3,265,000)

Darnell Bros Warehouse, La Mesa ($3,500,000)

Once you own at least one Warehouse, you can start buying Goods from the same CEO computer. After collecting a few, you can begin doing Special Cargo Sell Missions and earn GTA Online double bonuses till April 17, 2024.

Also Read:

Latest Podium car

Newest group of Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you own a Warehouse in GTA Online already? Yes, of course! Not yet 1 votes View Discussion