5 best things to buy in GTA Online after Christmas update

GTA Online's Christmas update has been great so far, with Rockstar Games adding several missions and events through it to keep players busy. In this patch, the title also received several new items that players may want to add to their inventory and garages. However, figuring out what to buy can be a little confusing, with so many things being introduced in the title or re-entering it every time a major update is released.

Players who have limited funds need to be careful about where they spend their cash since earning it can be a little hard. This article will list five items in GTA Online that everyone should purchase.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 things everyone should purchase in GTA Online after the Christmas update

1) Fathom FR36

GTA Online's Christmas Event 2023 and its Chop Shop update have added several new vehicles. The Fathom FR36 is one such car that everyone should purchase. It is an automobile designed for drift races and is compatible with Drift Tuning.

This car is based on the real-life Infiniti G35 (V35), which gives it a sleek yet aggressive look. It can also reach a top speed of 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h); this is quite decent for its class. Paired with the drifting capability, it will be a good purchase for anyone in this game.

2) Salvage Yard

While the Salvage Yard was added with the Chop Shop update, Rockstar Games has added new vehicle robbery missions that players can access through this property. This content has brought a breath of fresh air to the game for players who were looking for something new to do.

The property can cost anywhere from $1,620,000 to $2,690,000, depending on which location you opt for. Once acquired, they can start vehicle robberies and other Tow Truck missions.

3) Stanier LE Cruiser

Players have always wanted to purchase cop cars in GTA Online, but Rockstar has never made them purchasable before. However, a police vehicle called the Stanier LE Cruiser can now be bought through the in-game store.

That said, one will first need to unlock the car by completing the First Scope task of a setup job called Mission Row Police Station. The latter is part of a vehicle robbery mission offered by the Salvage Yard. The Stanier LE Cruiser costs $4,690,000 and can reach 102.75 mph (165.36 km/h).

4) Battle Rifle

The Battle Rifle is the latest weapon in GTA Online that players should add to their arsenal. It is a 20-round assault rifle that has a great fire rate and damage-dealing potential. This makes it a suitable choice for both bank heists as well as free roaming.

However, the gun only has a two-round magazine, which is less than ideal for an assault rifle and could be an issue for some players. But, its damage and fire rate more than makes up for this disadvantage. Players who have $497,500 and can find the Gun Van should purchase this weapon.

5) Bravado Dorado

The Bravado Dorado is another car recently included in GTA Online that players can add to their garage. It is a four-door SUV that costs $1,375,000. While it is not the most outlandish car in this game, it offers decent handling. That makes it a comfortable ride while free roaming.

The Bravado Dorado is based on the real-life first-generation Dodge Durango, and this gives it a muscular look. The game files suggest that it has a top speed of 88.05 mph (141.70 km/h), which is decent for such an SUV. Anyone looking for a decent SUV in the online multiplayer should go for this car.

The Christmas update has been a nice distraction for the community amid all the GTA 6 controversy sparked by this upcoming title's trailer.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Did you enjoy the GTA Online Christmas Update? Yes No 0 votes