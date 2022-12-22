5 best things to buy in GTA Online after Los Santos Drug Wars update

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's final DLC for 2022, Los Santos Drug Wars, dropped last week to a warm reception by gamers. The update brought with it loads of features, vehicles, and two new characters in Dax and Labrat. It also includes an action-packed First Dose Series with a six-part mission to set up a new Freakshop.

With the Winter DLC being touted as a multi-part update by Rockstar Games, the next update is eagerly awaited by gamers. This article focuses on what players should purchase in GTA Online now, following the DLC release.

Five things every GTA Online player must buy after the Winter DLC update

5) Tahoma Coupe

The Declasse Tahoma Coupe was up for grabs for a limited time for GTA Online players. Those who missed out can, however, still purchase it for a price of $1,500,000. With a full upgrade, the car can attain a top speed of 180.65 km/h while the fastest lap time recorded is 1:10.738.

The car handles well despite its mild oversteer. The Tahoma Coupe's acceleration, speed, and handling get an above-average rating. This vehicle should be considered by players who missed out on the free grab.

4) Annis 300R

This Annis 300R is one of the new vehicles introduced with the Los Santos Drug Wars update. The Annis 300R can be equipped with Imani Tech armor upgrades to add additional armor plating ($150000) and a Missile Lock-On Jammer ($400000). Another add-on that's available is the Slick Proximity Mine which costs $135000.

The rear-wheel drive Sports class car is available for $2,075,000. The exterior design is based on the 2023 Nissan Z. It is a tad expensive, being one of the newest cars in the game, but with upgrades, it can perform exceptionally well. The Imani tech gives players even more reason to consider this vehicle.

3) Obey Omnis e-GT

Obey Omnis E-GT is a four-seater sports car that was added in July this year. It can be armored to resist a bunch of missiles, and with 100% armor, it becomes resistant to almost 12 homing missiles, RPGs, and sticky bombs.

The vehicle costs $1,795,000 and can be equipped with Imani Tech upgrades to add additional armor plating and a Missile Lock-On Jammer. This will cost players $400,000. The top speed of the vehicle after a full upgrade is 179.44 km/h with a fastest recorded lap of 1:04.431.

2) Hangars

Players looking to purchase aircraft and choppers must own a Hangar. Hangars can also be used to initiate an Air Freight Business. The payout for this business is permanently tripled by Rockstar Games after GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update.

Hangars can also have add-ons to include living quarters for players to spawn at. Another add-on is a workshop where players can upgrade their aircraft. Hangars come with enough space to park up to twenty personal aircraft and an office. Players can manage the Air Freight Business from the office.

1) Mobile Acid Lab (Brickade 6x6)

The Brickade 6x6 is currently one of the most well-armored vehicles in GTA Online. A fully armored Brickade can resist up to 48 homing missiles, RPGs, sticky bombs, and grenades before it explodes. Additionally, players will be able to launch the Acid Lab after acquiring the required equipment.

The vehicle costs $1,450,000 although players can unlock the Acid Lab and Brickade by completing the Acid Lab setup jobs. Once the equipment and the chemicals are acquired, players will have the option to unlock the business along with the Brickade for $750,000.

The Brickade is essential for players looking to start their Acid Lab business. The vehicle itself isn't bad, with its solid armor. Also, its top speed of 105 km/h plays a crucial role when dodging cops and shootouts. The Brickade can be delivered by a Mechanic anywhere on the map.

With the update adding several new features, this list has been compiled to give GTA Online players an idea of what to prioritize and purchase in the game.

