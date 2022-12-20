Top 5 First Dose Missions in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update

From psychedelic missions to action-packed missions, the new story missions in GTA Online have lived up to their hype. With six crazy missions in the new update, Los Santos Drug Wars DLC has refreshed the game. As revealed by Rockstar Games, the massive DLC update will be a multi-part update.

With six missions available for a while now, this article will rank the five best First Dose missions out of the six available. The characters and the setup make for an adventurous ride for players, so every mission is as good as the others.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Five of the best missions in GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars

5) Designated Driver

GTA Online's new character, Dax, will request the player to head to the Jetsam Terminal and steal a truck cab and hitch it to the trailer containing all the party supplies. Once hitched, the player must deliver it to the Freakshop. Lost MC members will then chase the player and destroy the trailer containing the supplies.

Enraged, Dax asks the players to head to the Lost MC Clubhouse to search for their plans and take a picture. Players must also collect a bag and steal weed belonging to the Lost MC and return to the Freakshop to end the mission.

The mission is action-packed from start to finish and has players on their toes throughout the mission.

4) Fatal Incursion

The player will be sent to Stab City by Dax to weaken the Lost MC's cavalry before stealing meth supplies from The Lost MC's lab at Millar's Fishery. After the theft, they will escape in a parked Dodo by the Galilee jetty. They will return to Los Santos and land near the Freakshop to end the mission.

Another mission in GTA online with many shootouts and action from every location the player visits. Players also get to fly a Dodo in the end, albeit for a short distance.

3) Make War, Not Love

Players take on the hippies on this mission at the Hippie camp at Senora Desert Trailer Park. After killing most of the hippies, players must destroy all the remaining delivery vans. Players will be chased and must dodge or kill them.

Hippie shootouts and delivery van destruction will keep players engaged. Using a sticky bomb or rocket launcher makes things easier on the mission. This will destroy the vans and groups of hippies, and the chopper that shows up in the end.

2) Off The Rails

Being the final mission of the First Dose series, it's also the longest mission with lots to do. The mission is the final step towards setting up The Freakshop. Players head to Humane Labs to steal precursor chemicals but find a better supply on the train heading south.

Players must then head to the switching station before the train, to change the course of the train so it can crash on the way. Once it crashes, players must search the wreckage for five sets of supplies at the earliest and escape in a Brickade 6x6 that's on the train.

The mission has everything to keep players constantly in the midst of action from start to finish. GTA Online's First Dose story missions have been quite a ride and have brought much-needed refreshment to the game.

1) Uncontrolled Substance

The best mission in the First Dose series, Uncontrolled Substance, sends players on a dizzying and trippy ride. The mission has nothing to do with shooting out hippies or MC bikers. Players aren't even required to steal any vehicle. The mission starts with players chugging a laced beer given by Labrat.

Once the acidic drink's after-effects kick in, the mission starts and players find themselves racing Dax and others in a Transformation race. Players will find themselves going through a tunnel, flying on a bike, and transforming into a rabbit before falling flat to the ground.

The mind-bending trip makes this the best mission in the First Dose series. GTA Online players who love shootouts will most likely enjoy all of these missions. With the next part of GTA Online's Winter DLC update launching soon, more such missions are expected.

