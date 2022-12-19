How to start Dax Missions in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars 

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC has been out for almost a week now and has brought plenty of updates, vehicles, and features to keep players busy. Among the many changes and fixes mentioned by Rockstar Games, one of the major updates is the new story missions introduced in the game.

Dax is one of the new characters brought to GTA Online, along with one that veterans are already familiar with, Ronald "Ron" Jakowski. Players will work with these two and many others to complete the first part of a series of story missions titled First Dose.

The First Dose series has six missions and players looking for a quick guide on how to get them started can follow this article. The steps mentioned below will help them figure out how to meet Ron and Dax to get the quests started, along with details of the six that they will be required to complete.

How to start the six First Dose missions in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars

Six new missions are available with the update, and they have the following titles:

Welcome to the Troupe

Designated Driver

Fatal Incursion

Uncontrolled Substance

Make War not Love

Off the Rails

The official introduction to the stories given by Rockstar Games is as follows:

"Hey, Ron here. I'm heading up to Liquor Ace. There's some kinda new crew in town. Could be trouble. I'm not saying I need your back up or anything, but... I kinda need your backup. See you up there?"

Liquor Ace is located up north on the map at Sandy Shores. This is where the missions start in the new GTA Online DLC.

Guide to starting the First Dose series missions

To get started with the missions, follow the steps given below:

Log in to a new session. Wait for a call from Nervous Ron, which might take some time to come. Freely roam the game for a little while and wait for the call. Ron will call you about a new mysterious gang that has taken over Trevor's property and ask you to check out what's happening out there. After the call ends, a big yellow 'R' will show up on the map in Sandy Shore. Head to the marked location and walk up to the yellow mark. Once there, you will get a prompt indicating the key to press to start the missions. A cutscene will play once the mission starts that shows Dax being introduced as the leader of a new gang named Fooliganz, where Labrat and Luchadora are members. The cutscene will end with the Lost MC attacking the property and everyone getting ready for a shootout.

Subsequently, Dax will ask you to help him in getting rid of the Lost MC members. The first mission in the First Dose series starts with it.

Guide to completing GTA Online's First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe

Labrat and Dax from the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC in GTA Online. (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here's what needs to be done to complete the first mission in the series:

Take the marked positions in the mini-map to shoot out the Lost MC cavalry. Once most of them are taken down, some of the members will take Ron's vehicle. Dax will ask you to take his boat, cross the river, and retrieve Ron's Zirconium Journey vehicle. Once you take the boat and arrive at the marked location, you must take down the Lost MC members. Not all of them need to be killed if you can clear a path to the Journey. Once you get inside the Journey, drive it back to Dax. Some Lost MC members will follow you, so avoid damaging the Journey by dodging them. Once you reach Dax, drive him to the Freakshop.

The first mission ends here and you can contact Dax for the subsequent ones.

The Zirconium Journey in the first mission is one of the many new vehicles that have been introduced with the DLC, and players can purchase it in GTA Online.

Currently, this is the only way to get started on the First Dose missions and complete the first one to save progress. Once completed, players can continue the next challenges at any time by calling up Dax and figuring out the location to start the follow-up missions in the new DLC.

Players will also unlock several new vehicles to purchase, which launched with the DLC update. Until there's any official announcement of the next game in the franchise, the DLCs will hopefully continue to bring new content to keep GTA Online interesting.

