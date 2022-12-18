Is the Zirconium Journey II worth buying in GTA Online?

The original Journey van has been an iconic sight across the entire franchise, including GTA Online. But it has always been seen as a dusty vehicle chugging along eight lane highways near Blaine County.

In a fitting throwback, players can now purchase the Zirconium Journey II (based on the 1981 Fleetwood Pace Arrow) from San Andreas Super Autos in GTA Online, after it was added to the game as part of the latest DLC.

Read on to find out if you should drive off this RV after your test drive at Premium Deluxe Motorsport, or return it to the lot.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Zirconium Journey II in GTA Online: All you need to know

The Journey II is a two-door full-size recreational vehicle with largely the same design as its predecessor, but with slightly cleaner lines and more modern headlights.

This is an Easter egg for the show Breaking Bad, where the central characters buy a 1986 Fleetwood Bounder to set up their meth lab. As a result, many GTA Online players have already bought the RV to make their own version of the iconic vehicle with the Cooking Time livery.

Players can achieve a top speed of 79.25 m/hr (or 127.54 km/hr) in the 4000 KG forward-wheel-drive vehicle. Talking about specifications, this is a considerable upgrade from the last Journey, which was a barebones model.

Cinematic Preview of Journey II in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Decently priced at $790,000 (or $592,500 at Southern San Andreas Autos after completing the first First Dose mission) the 5+1 capacity RV comes with quite a few customization options.

GTA Online Players can also try their luck at the Lucky Wheel at the Diamond Casino & Resort to win a Journey II, where it is a podium vehicle this week.

Given that it is a massive RV, it drives like one too. The overall driving experience isn't outright bad, and with upgrades, it's even passable. But given its sheer size, there's not much that can be done about how it handles or its top speed.

If GTA Online players have a requirement for a six-seater vehicle, the Benefactor Dubsta 6x6 (based on the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG) is a much better fit. This is because it costs about a third of the Journey and drives like a charm. Additionally, it is very durable and can withstand a considerable amount of gunfire as well.

That being said, if players have the money to spare and want to purchase it for the nostalgia, or to make their own Breaking Bad RV, they should get the Journey II to cruise around Blaine County with their friends.

The Zirconium Journey II is one of five new vehicles released this week with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. As part of the celebrations for the impressive collected take in the Heists challenge, players can also claim the Declasse Tahoma Coupe for free during a limited period.

The new GTA Online update has brought new missions and businesses centered around players branching into the city's drug trade in a big way.

