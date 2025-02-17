5 best ways to earn a lot of money in GTA 5 Online without much investment

GTA 5 Online players have a lot of options to make money, like heists, businesses, missions, and more. However, they often require a hefty initial investment, that some — especially beginners — are unable to afford. Luckily, some jobs can be accessed with relatively less or no initial investment at all.

Needless to say, these would be the best options for those on a tight budget. So, in this article, we will take a look at five of the best ways to earn a lot of money in GTA 5 Online without much investment.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

How to make a lot of money in GTA 5 Online: Collectibles, Acid Lab, and other low investment methods

1) Cluckin Bell Farm Raid

Wait for a call from LSPD officer Vincent Effenburger to unlock the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid is structured like a heist, as it features some setup missions and leads up to a finale. It also has a hefty payday — $500,000 per completion along with a $250,000 first-time bonus.

Moreover, unlike heists, the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid requires no initial investment, making it perfect for all types of players. The quest becomes available after a phone call from Vincent Effenburger, that arrives automatically.

2) LS Tags

After collecting a spray can from any one of its many spawn locations across Los Santos and Blaine County, players can start spraying five posters per day for a good amount of cash and RP. Spraying over each poster pays $15,000, and getting all five on a given day results in a $25,000 bonus.

This is the LS Tags quest, that was added in GTA Online in early 2024. It also requires no investment and is a great option for beginners to fill their Maze Bank accounts.

3) Collectibles

There are many types of collectibles spread across Los Santos and Blaine County, such as Action Figures, Signal Jammers, LD Organics Products, and more. Finding them (and destroying some) pays a good amount.

For example, collecting all Action Figures in GTA Online pays $150,000. Destroying all Signal Jammers also pays the same amount. These are one-time jobs but need no investment.

Do note that the locations of these collectibles are not marked on the map, so getting them all can take some time. However, the exploration should familiarize one with the map, which is quite helpful.

4) Acid Lab

The mobile Acid Lab is set up inside this vehicle (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Acid Lab has been one of the best businesses in GTA Online since its debut a few years back. This business is mostly passive, and only requires one to resupply materials at periodic intervals to manufacture the product. A full batch of this product can be sold for a bit over $200,000.

The Acid Lab can be acquired for $750,000 once all The First Dose DLC missions have been completed. This isn't cheap but costs less than most (especially the highly profitable) businesses. Completing the DLC missions, and a few runs of the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid should help one afford it.

5) Find and use the Navy Revolver

The Navy Revolver is a weapon that can be acquired via an intriguing quest. It involves finding five clues across the map, and then facing off against the Los Santos Slasher. Each clue pays $5,000, and killing the Slasher pays an additional $50,000.

Furthermore, players will be paid a $200,000 bonus for the first 50 kills with the Navy Revolver in GTA Online. This is a one-time quest but needs no investment, pays well, and is quite fun.

