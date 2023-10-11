5 best ways to make millions in GTA Online in 2023, ranked

If you're seeking to make millions in GTA Online in 2023, you have a few options. Generally speaking, the best moneymakers from yesteryear are still highly relevant today. This guide should primarily be helpful to new players or casuals seeking to see what's still a good way to make a quick buck in Rockstar Games' most popular multiplayer title this year.

The rankings will generally be based on how easy it is to make millions with said method, plus the consistency in doing it. Some weekly updates may change the most efficient ways to make millions in GTA Online, which will be addressed later in this list.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

5 ways to make millions fast in GTA Online

5) Sell the vehicles you don't use anymore

You might not need some cars anymore, like the Stromberg (Image via Rockstar Games)

Note: Not all vehicles can be sold. For instance, anything from Pegasus is a no-go.

GTA Online is nearly a decade old at this point, so players are bound to have vehicles they don't use or even look at much nowadays. You can always opt to sell them for 60% of their value, potentially earning you millions. Just be careful of the new Daily Sell Limit.

It is worth mentioning that vehicle duplication is one of the most popular exploits, albeit a bit tricky to pull off (and it usually gets patched). If you can do that, then this moneymaking method is even better than it is ranked here, although the Daily Sell Limit is once again a pain.

4) Grind whatever is getting 2x, 3x, or even 4x more money this week

Judgement Day was paying 3x money from October 5-12, 2023 (Image via Rockstar Games)

This moneymaker is often tied with Sell Missions, but not always. Oftentimes, several random jobs could be paying more for a week. For instance, October 2023 has had several Halloween-themed activities that can be quite lucrative.

This moneymaker can earn millions and is recommended for new players on the PS4, Xbox One, or PC, as they don't start off with a business on those platforms. Make sure to check the Rockstar Newswire every Thursday to see what's paying extra this week.

3) Sell Missions

An example of a Sell Mission in progress (Image via GTA Wiki)

Many businesses have Sell Missions that can earn players millions of dollars if they're patient enough for their associated products to max out. This is especially true on a weekly update that can offer a 2x or 3x bonus for certain businesses. In this case, having multiple properties in GTA Online and running them in the background is ideal.

Some great Sell Missions to grind millions include the Nightclub, Bunker, Hangar, and Special Cargo. Those businesses are safe to run outside of event weeks. The Acid Lab is another good option since it maxes out quickly, but players should expect less than a million per run.

2) Grinding heists

The Pink Diamond wasn't nerfed (Image via Rockstar Games)

Much like in Grand Theft Auto 5, most GTA Online heists can easily make you millions of dollars. The Diamond Casino Heist, the three acts of The Doomsday Heist, and even the nerfed Cayo Perico Heist qualify. One problem with this moneymaker is that it requires multiple players (aside from Cayo Perico, but even then, it's optimal).

GTA Online players are strongly recommended to learn how to do the Heist Replay Glitch for whichever job they plan on grinding. Doing so will skip the setup missions and allow you to repeatedly do the finale, which is where millions of dollars can be earned.

1) Buying Shark Cards

They're also known as Cash Cards (Image via Rockstar Games)

Many players despise spending real-life money for Shark Cards, but it is objectively the best legal way to make money in this game. You can earn millions of GTA$ within a minute and make far more than anybody grinding GTA Online in terms of time investment.

The only issue here is that not every player has a good amount of real-life disposable income to throw at a game. Nevertheless, rich people can easily buy Shark Cards and skip any boring grind in GTA Online, making it worth putting at the number one spot, regardless of the morals of microtransactions.

All those shark cards will contribute to the GTA 6 release date likely becoming one of the most memorable video game launches of all time. If you plan on using this moneymaker, make sure to be a GTA+ subscriber to earn more cash.

Poll : Do you see yourself playing GTA Online in five years from now? Yes No 0 votes