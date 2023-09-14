5 of the easiest GTA Online businesses to make money from

Several businesses in GTA Online are easy to run for the sake of earning money. This guide focuses on five of the simplest ones that you should get (if you haven't done so yet). These entries aren't necessarily the best properties for making money. They're merely the easiest options available in the current game, making them ideal for beginners.

Generally speaking, it's ideal to have as few requirements as possible to get that sweet money. GTA Online players will find that some solo and even group businesses can be easy, provided they know what to do with them.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Easiest businesses to run and earn money from in GTA Online

1) Nightclub

Nightclubs are super easy to run (Image via Rockstar Games)

Nightclubs can earn up to $50,000 per in-game day if you have their popularity maxed out. Doing so is incredibly easy, as you can hire a new DJ for $10,000 or quickly throw out a troublemaker for Marcel. Alternatively, doing a Nightclub Management mission can help your popularity rise again.

The Nightclub's safe will accumulate cash, even as you AFK. To do so, just sit on the menu screen for your garage from outside the Nightclub. This is a way easier method to earn cash than doing most GTA Online money glitches, albeit much slower.

Don't forget that you can also do Sell Missions with a Nightclub, which builds stocks up over time without you doing anything. You just need to have technicians assigned to get items from a few businesses you own.

2) Agency

Franklin's business venture with you is easy to run (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online's Agency has the second-best passive income at $20,000 per in-game day. However, getting that much money requires you to do over 200 Security Contracts. This isn't easy, but it's also not why Agencies are recommended.

Completing the Dr. Dre missions gives you $1,000,000. That's wonderful and can be repeated. Payphone Hits are also unlocked by owning an Agency and completing three Security Contracts.

Payphone Hits pay very well for jobs you can quickly do.

3) Acid Lab

The Acid Lab is run inside the Brickade 6x6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

You can get the Brickade 6x6 for free in GTA Online by completing all First Dose missions. The money from those jobs and their associated Awards can easily pay off the costs of the Acid Lab installation. Just do the setup mission to finish getting started.

Acid Labs has the best profit per hour in GTA Online if you have the Equipment Upgrade, boost production speed, and rename your product. You can get the Equipment Upgrade by completing ten Fooligan Jobs and paying $250,000 to install it. To increase production speed, go near the chemicals next to Mutt to see an option to do so.

Renaming Acid can be done via the Interaction Menu.

4) Arcades

Arcades are easy for groups of friends to profit from (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you have a group of reliable friends, farming The Diamond Casino Heist is easy. The heist can give you millions of dollars. That said, players without a dependable network of buddies won't find this job easy. Doing heists with randoms is often frustrating and ill-advised.

Still, Arcades can pay you $5,000 every in-game day just by filling all possible Arcade Machine slots. It's fine if you use duplicates to do so. Hence, you can get a single machine and put them in all available spaces to guarantee your easy $5,000 every day.

5) Auto Shops

Getting a staff member to deliver a customized car is super easy (Image via Rockstar Games)

Auto Shops have gotten plenty of buffs since their debut years ago. For starters, your staff is far more competent and won't fail nearly as often when delivering cars you've customized for clients. This little feature can help you earn $20,000 to $40,000 in profits, which isn't shabby for a quick activity.

Contracts are also straightforward jobs that pay well. The best one is The Union Depository Contract, which can pay over $300,000 upon completion.

Note that everything listed here was before the GTA 5 10th anniversary update. Any meta changes thereafter won't be reflected here. Similarly, these suggestions are solely for GTA Online and not Grand Theft Auto 6 or any other game.

Poll : Do you only have one business in GTA Online right now? Yes No 0 votes