5 best ways for solo GTA Online players to make money fast

Being a solo player in GTA Online might be a little difficult, especially when most users in the game do activities in a group or with other random gamers. But it is still possible to make fantastic progress in-game without constantly getting involved with others.

They need to ensure they are patient and skilled enough to take things into their control and spend some time in the title, playing and grinding different missions and activities in GTA Online as fast as possible.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Great ways to quickly earn money in GTA Online as solo players

5) Auto Shop service

After purchasing an Auto Shop, GTA Online users will have access to this activity, which requires them to do nothing more than alter the client's automobiles before delivering them to the desired location.

The highlight of this activity is how easy it is to complete, which will pay gamers a good amount of money for just delivering the vehicles without any damage. Moreover, the entire mission should not take more than ten minutes, so they can keep grinding them until they are satisfied.

Most of the time, players will get a call from Sessanta, so they also don't have to worry about missing a delivery.

4) Clubhouse Contracts

After purchasing the MC Clubhouse, GTA Online users will have access to the Clubhouse Contracts. In this series of missions, they must go to several locations for this set of missions and frequently have to deliver or carry products.

The noticeboard in the gamers' clubhouse will list around 13 missions that they can participate in. These missions can all be finished without the help of others and are all quite entertaining and challenging to play, especially for beginners.

Players will get incredible rewards for completing each mission, and as they keep completing them, their rewards might also increase. This is one of the best series of missions to play if fans want to earn money in a fun way without spending too much time.

3) Dr Dre Contracts

Once purchasing an agency, players will have access to this set of tasks, which will start after they complete the Security Contract missions, which are a part of the Contract DLC for GTA Online.

These missions are not only assigned by Dr. Dre himself, but they also pay really well, especially for solo play. Furthermore, even though they may take a long time to complete, these contract jobs are enjoyable to do as most of these missions are like mini heists.

Finally, the incentives make it all worthwhile as users typically receive six-digit sums after finishing all the missions.

2) Headhunter

Gamers can participate in headhunters, essentially assassination missions, once they become VIPs or CEOs. It is one of the most captivating missions in the game that can be done alone, but players may also need to engage in combat with others entrusted with defending the target that needs to be killed.

Most of the time, there is more than one target that users need to take out, and if they are lucky, the others won't even bother to protect the assigned targets. Thus, gamers can finish the missions reasonably quickly.

This mission is a terrific way to make lots of money quickly, and since it simply requires them to be VIPs, to begin with, there is no need to make a big upfront commitment.

1) Cayo Perico Heist

It is very obvious the Cayo Perico Heist is the best way to earn money. Even though after the latest update, it has been nerfed, it is still very worthwhile to do so. Moreover, to start this mission, players must buy the Kosatka submarine, which is very useful.

They can complete this mission in an hour or so if they know what they are doing and do not make any errors. GTA users can easily earn more than a million dollars by completing this heist.

Although grinding this heist will take more time, it is still one of the most profitable heists in the game.

