5 big things to expect from GTA 6 that could be game-changing

GTA fans cannot wait to see what Rockstar Games will introduce to the gaming world with this new GTA title.

However, there is yet to be an official release date or a glimpse of what this game will be, as Rockstar Games have been pretty discrete about the project even after the infamous leak last year.

This has resulted in major speculation and predictions regarding what GTA 6 will be, so this article will introduce players to some of the most likely things that players can get excited about with this anticipated game.

Ruthless cops and four other amazing things that may be introduced with GTA 6

1) Realistic NPCs

Given that the leak is arguably going to provide the most accurate predictions for GTA 6, it is almost guaranteed that Rockstar Games will introduce an evolution in NPC technology.

It is pretty clear from the leaked clips that the reaction from the NPCs regarding the player's actions has improved a lot and is way more realistic.

For example, in the sequence where the player character is robbing a diner, you can see that NPC was reacting to this situation as if it were happening in reality and, according to the player's actions, were commenting accurate things that someone may say in real-life.

2) Contemporary Vice City

Vice City has been hailed as the most likely place for the next GTA game to take place in. This has to be one of the biggest things players have been excited about, as GTA Vice City is a title that introduced this city to fans back in 2002, and since then, Rockstar Games have not included this place in any other major titles.

Thus, not only may GTA 6 bring this place, it will come in a new and contemporary incarnation as the last time players viewed the city was in its 80s glory, but now this might be time for something modern and a new age.

3) Ruthless Cops

GTA 6 may bring a whole new version of the cops, as they are an integral part of the Grand Theft Auto series, so having them more advanced and realistic is arguably the best way to reintroduce them into this series.

This will make the game more exciting as cops will remember not only the player's in-game actions but also their vehicle and number plate.

While many players may think the game's difficulty will increase, in reality, this decision will only make the gameplay more immersive and engaging to play as the Grand Theft Auto players will feel like a criminal who is being hunted by the cops.

2) Detailed environment

It is safe to assume that the graphics of this upcoming game will probably set a high bar for every other AAA game that will be released alongside it.

Rockstar Games have constantly expressed how intricately they make the environment and spaces, such as their most recent major release, Red Dead Redemption 2.

Thus, Grand Theft Auto 6 has to introduce a clear evolution into Rockstar Games' visual design and give players an environment that is photo-realistic play.

1) Reintroduction of familiar characters

Grand Theft Auto 6 is becoming one of the best games that have still not been released, so for many fans, this game will encapsulate everything this entire game series is building up to.

Hence, fans are hoping to see many of the classic and legendary characters from the series, such as Niko, CJ, and many more, appear at least in a cameo in the game.

The most exciting and important appearance has to be of Tommy Viscetti as if the game will take place in Vice City, Tommy needs to appear as he was the main protagonist of Grand Theft Auto Vice City and has a lot of influence when it comes to the lore of this city.

Thus, Rockstar Games needs to give players a proper farewell to this character, and Grand Theft Auto 6 is the best time to do this.

