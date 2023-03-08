5 biggest GTA 6 leaks shared by Rockstar insiders recently

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated AAA games in recent times, with the gaming community patiently awaiting its arrival for years. While regular fans can only wait for a formal announcement, dedicated members of the community constantly go through the currently available news and game files for more information about the upcoming game.

The infamous September 2022 leaks provided fans with a solid foundation on which to build their theories and speculations, with every prediction since being set up on them.

Although there are several proven, unproven, and debunked theories about the game on the internet, they are far from over. Determined insiders continue to dig deep for more information and have had some ground-breaking findings in the past few weeks.

This article lists the five biggest GTA 6 leaks shared by insiders, game data miners, and well-known personalities in recent times.

Release deadline, gaming engine, free roam features, and two other GTA 6 leaks that have recently surfaced

1) Holiday 2024 deadline

Tez2’s post on GTA Forums (Image via GTAForums)

The latest and biggest leak about Grand Theft Auto 6 is the release deadline of the game. On March 5, 2023, reliable Rockstar Games insider Tez2 (Twitter/TezFunz2) posted on GTAForums that the studio's internal deadline for the game's release was late 2024 to early 2025:

“Their aimed-always-changing-not-set-in-stone deadline is holiday 2024. Which has been pushed back multiple times the past few years. Unfortunately, it could slip into early 2025 as well.”

He further mentioned several internal issues and conflicts that could potentially impact the game's announcement. Nevertheless, Tez2 claimed that the company's top management was pushing hard to release the game on time.

2) 50 Cent’s Vice City post

50 Cent’s tweet about Grand Theft Auto Vice City (Image via Twitter/50cent)

Although 50 Cent isn't an insider, the popular American rapper recently made headlines with two posts about Grand Theft Auto Vice City.

While these may appear to be typical fan appreciation posts, readers should note that GTA 6's storyline is almost certainly based on the iconic Vice City. Interestingly, the rapper has previously worked with Rockstar Games to provide in-game music. Both of these tweets remained accessible for a few days before being deleted by the rapper, which piqued fans' curiosity even more.

3) RAGE 9 engine implementation

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3



Below is a representation of what this will look like in Rockstar’s games moving forward



#GTA #RockstarGames Rockstar’s new iteration of RAGE will feature realistic water movement and ocean waves, and is very likely to be implemented in GTA 6.Below is a representation of what this will look like in Rockstar’s games moving forward Rockstar’s new iteration of RAGE will feature realistic water movement and ocean waves, and is very likely to be implemented in GTA 6.Below is a representation of what this will look like in Rockstar’s games moving forward ⬇️#GTA #RockstarGames https://t.co/EbLtx9xRQz

GTA 6 is rumored to include the latest Rockstar Advanced Game Engine version 9, which will add highly realistic physics to the game. On February 26, 2023, well-known game data miner Gaming Detective (Twitter/that1detectiv3) shared leaked footage of water physics in the upcoming game.

The video was first leaked by Aleix Venturas (Twitter/AleixVenturas) and Rockstar Mag' (Twitter/Rockstar_Mag), who claimed to have information about the RAGE 9 engine and its capabilities.

4) Leaked “world activities”

KARIM @374_Karim



This came via the leaked videos & the files which mentioned these activities/interiors. @videotech_ Just judging by the leaks alone, we have yard sales, basketball, bowling, Pawn shops, gym, a waffle house, restaurants, multiple nightclubs, etc.This came via the leaked videos & the files which mentioned these activities/interiors. @videotech_ Just judging by the leaks alone, we have yard sales, basketball, bowling, Pawn shops, gym, a waffle house, restaurants, multiple nightclubs, etc. This came via the leaked videos & the files which mentioned these activities/interiors.

The leaked GTA 6 footage provided an overview of what the upcoming game will offer when it's officially released. While fans continue to dig through these to discover any and all information, on February 13, 2023, a Twitter user named KARIM (Twitter/374_Karim) claimed that the game would include basketball, yard sales, bowling, pawn shops, gyms, restaurants, and several other world activities.

Interestingly, Grand Theft Auto 5 has fewer side activities than its predecessors, which disappointed veteran fans. While Rockstar Games has yet to corroborate the claims, fans are optimistic that there will be an improvement over the current game.

5) Take-Two Interactive’s earnings call hinted at a 2024-2025 release

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3



- GTA Online will continue to get new DLCs

- GTA 6 will still likely release in 2024-2025

- RDR2 & GTA 5 exceeded expectations

- RDR2 sales on par with GTA 5



#RockstarGames Take-Two's earnings call is over. Here are all the highlights related to Rockstar Games:- GTA Online will continue to get new DLCs- GTA 6 will still likely release in 2024-2025- RDR2 & GTA 5 exceeded expectations- RDR2 sales on par with GTA 5 Take-Two's earnings call is over. Here are all the highlights related to Rockstar Games:- GTA Online will continue to get new DLCs- GTA 6 will still likely release in 2024-2025- RDR2 & GTA 5 exceeded expectations- RDR2 sales on par with GTA 5#RockstarGames https://t.co/9qRFYEzQlr

Shortly after Take-Two Interactive's earnings call on February 6, 2023, Gaming Detective revealed that the upcoming game would most likely be released in 2024-25.

The company has assured players of new GTA Online updates in the near future until the sequel's official release. As such, the multiplayer game has been around for nearly a decade and is nearing the end of its lifespan. Based on these variables, the data miner stated that Grand Theft Auto 6 would potentially be released sometime in 2024-25.

