5 brand new cars that GTA Online Summer Update 2024 should add

The GTA Online Summer Update 2024 is almost upon us and Rockstar Games is planning to roll out some interesting content for the game. While the studio has announced a new Supercar called Overflod Pipistrello, players want the developers to add more cars to the game. This would further expand the vehicle roster and allow Rockstar to test out new vehicles for the upcoming title.

Hence, this article will list five amazing cars that deserve to be in the game and should arrive with the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

5 new cars that should appear with the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024

1) Porsche 911 Carrera

The Porche 911 Carrera is fast and beautiful (Image via Porche)

The 911 Carrera is a brand-new sports car by Porsche that boasts all the top features, making it a worthy addition to the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024. Not only is it a powerful vehicle, but it also looks stunning, blending classic aesthetics with modern design elements.

With a 379 hp engine, the Porche 911 Carrera can reach a top speed of 182 mph and is capable of going from 0 - 60 mph in a mere 4.0 seconds. These are incredible stats for the car and Rockstar Games should add it to GTA Online with the upcoming update.

2) Ford Mustang Dark Horse

The Ford Mustang Dark Horse has both power and looks (Image via YouTube/Doug DeMuro)

Fans of the muscle cars category in GTA Online would be delighted if Rockstar Games added the brand-new Ford Mustang Dark Horse to the game in the upcoming Summer Update 2024.

Featuring a 500 hp engine, this track-focused car is capable of reaching a top speed of around 168 mph. It can also go 0 - 60 mph in around 4 seconds.

3) Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

Corvette E-Ray is an incredible car boasting performance and looks (Image via Chevrolet)

While GTA Online has a couple of amazing electric cars, fans won't mind a few hybrid-electric models. The Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray would be the perfect addition to the Supercar roster of the game, thanks to its incredible performance and excellent looks.

Being a hybrid-electric vehicle, the car boasts incredible power and speed with outstanding acceleration. Its 498 hp engine can reach a top speed of around 180 mph, and it can go from 0 - 60 mph in just 2.5 seconds. This makes it an exceptional addition to the GTA Online Summer Update 2024, standing out as one of the best vehicles to be included.

4) Lamborghini Revuelto

The Lamborghini Revuelto is a beast when it comes to performance (Image via Lamborghini)

Lamborghini has a great lineup of cars and most of them are already a part of GTA Online, except for the Lamborghini Revuelto.

Not only is Revuelto a beast when it comes to performance, but it also looks incredible. The car has a combination of gas and electric engines that can produce a combined 1001 hp. This allows the vehicle to go around 218 mph and accelerate from 0 - 60 mph in a mere 2.3 seconds.

5) 2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is both quick and great to look at and should be in GTA Online Summer Update 2024 (Image via YouTube/ Hennessey Performance)

The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is one of the best muscle cars that deserves to be a part of the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024. Not only does this vehicle look incredible, but it also delivers impressive performance.

Chevrolet equipped this beast with a 650 hp engine, which helps it reach a top speed of around 180 mph. Despite being a muscle car, the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 accelerates from 0 - 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds! It would be fantastic to see it introduced in one of the GTA Online weekly update rotations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback