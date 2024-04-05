5 best muscle cars in GTA Online (post-Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update)

While the best Muscle Cars in GTA Online vary from player to player, some options are undeniably amazing. Some of the vehicles in the online multiplayer mode come with interesting features like extra armor or weapons that set them apart and this applies to the Muscle car category as well. But, picking up the best car from the lot can be challenging.

Veteran players don't often struggle with this since they are aware of what to look for and if there are other better options. However, newbies often end up wasting their money since they are inexperienced and don't know much about the game.

So, this article will tell you about some of the best muscle cars in GTA Online that are worth owning.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 of the best Muscle cars in GTA Online that you should own

1) Bravado Buffalo STX

Price: $2,150,000

The Bravado Buffalo STX is one of the best Muscle cars in GTA Online simply because it is extremely fun to drive and is compatible with the Imani Tech upgrades. It is also a weaponized armored car in the game making it an excellent option for driving around in public lobbies.

While certainly not the fastest vehicle in the game, the Bravado Buffalo STX can still manage to reach a top speed of 126.25 mph (203.18 km/h). This is an excellent speed for a muscle car since they aren't known for going fast. On top of that, the car can also tank 12 Homing Missiles before blowing up.

2) Bravado Buffalo EVX

Price: $2,140,000

The Bravado Buffalo EVX is another vehicle on the list of the best Muscle cars in GTA Online because not only does it possess an amazing design based on the real-life Dodge Charger Daytona SRT, but also has excellent performance.

While its base top speed is capped at 119.00 mph (191.51 km/h), the Bravado Buffalo EVX can equip the HSW Performance Upgrade and get boosted to an incredible 144.80 mph (233.03 km/h). On top of this, the ability to use the Imani Tech upgrades makes it one of the best Muscle cars in GTA Online.

3) Vapid Pißwasser Dominator

Price: $315,000

The Vapid Pißwasser Dominator is one of the best Muscle cars in GTA Online not just because it is fast and has a top speed of 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h) but also because of its affordability. The car is extremely cheap but delivers such amazing performance.

This makes it an excellent pick for new players who are low on funds but want something capable of winning races and performing well on normal roads as well. The Vapid Pißwasser Dominator does not offer any special upgrades like HSW or Imani Tech but is still quite normal as it is. One can also wait for a GTA Online weekly update to obtain the car for an even lower price.

4) Declasse Weaponized Tampa

Price: $2,108,050

The Declasse Weaponized Tampa is another vehicle that might not seem good but offers a great ride once you know how to control its handling. This weaponized Muscle car's normal price might be a lot for new players but the ongoing weekly update is offering amazing discounts making it one of the best vehicles to buy in GTA Online this week.

While the Weaponized Tampa can only reach a top speed of 112.25 mph (180.65 km/h) it offers weapons that are decent for completing normal missions in the online multiplayer mode. However, you will need to practice if you wish to win against other players driving something even better. Apart from this, the car offers a comfortable ride for a casual drive around the town.

5) Declasse Vigero ZX

Price: $1,947,000

The list of one of the best Muscle cars in GTA Online would be incomplete without Declasse Vigero ZX. The car has been in the game since 2022 and has impressed everybody with its speed and performance. Its normal speed goes up to 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h) which is already quite impressive, the car can also use the HSW Performance upgrade.

This takes its top speed to 157.50 mph (253.47 km/h), making it an amazing option for general races and completing missions that require you to get away from enemies as fast as possible. It is also not ridiculously priced making it affordable once you save up a decent amount of cash in the game.

While there has been no news from Rockstar Games, the community is busy with the GTA 6 second trailer discussions.

