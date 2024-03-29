Why Bravado Buffalo EVX is the best GTA Online electric vehicle in 2024

The Bravado Buffalo EVX is an amazing car in GTA Online that runs on an electric motor. However, this does not stop it from delivering good performance and setting the bar high for other cars in the category. While some players sideline this vehicle for being electric, others know its worth and the various special features that it offers for a decent price range.

While the game is around a decade old and has a plethora of vehicles that you can pick from, the Bravado Buffalo EVX still manages to be one of the best options among the lot. There are various reasons behind this, including its performance, top speed, special upgrade options, and much more.

This article will discuss the various features, performance, and design of the Bravado Buffalo EVX and what makes it so good in GTA Online.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

What makes the Bravado Buffalo EVX such a good electric car in GTA Online

The Bravado Buffalo EVX is an electric muscle car that falls in the armored vehicle category in GTA Online and shares its design with the real-life Dodge Charger Daytona SRT. This gives it a unique appearance where it looks a little boxy but rather great after some customization. However, looks aren't the only thing going on for the Buffalo EVX that sets it apart from other electric vehicles.

This electric muscle car is compatible with the HSW Performance Upgrade as well as the Imani Tech upgrades, making it quite an amazing vehicle. Most vehicles can only equip one of these special upgrades, but Bravado Buffalo EVX can utilize both. This allows it to gain a significant speed boost along with defensive upgrades.

The HSW upgrade boosts its top speed from 119.00 mph (191.51 km/h) to 144.80 mph (233.03 km/h). While this might not make it the fastest car in GTA Online, it is still good speed for a muscle car. On top of that, the Imani Tech upgrade allows you to equip the Missile Lock-On Jammer and extra Armor plating and convert it into a Remote-Controlled vehicle.

While the Bravado Buffalo EVX does come with a big price tag of $2,140,000, its special upgrades and performance make it worth spending this amount of cash on it. The ongoing GTA Online weekly update offers a 30% discount, which has made it a worthy candidate for purchase in the game.

On top of speed, acceleration, and amazing handling, the Buffalo EVX also offers good protection. The car is capable of tanking around 12 Homing Missiles before blowing up. This makes it one of the best electric vehicles in GTA Online that one can purchase. On top of that, you can also pull wheelies when riding this car, which adds to the vehicle's cool factor.

Apart from this amazing electric vehicle in the game, there are several other vehicles on sale during the current GTA Online weekly discounts that are worth checking out.

