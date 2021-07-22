5 brand new features from the Los Santos Tuners update in GTA Online

GTA Online's Los Santos Tuners update has several new features, many of which aren't directly related to the LS Car Meet.

It's the first major content update for GTA Online this year, and it's a magnificent update at that. Many of the new features are related to vehicles and racing, but there are also some great new quality-of-life features that make GTA Online more convenient to play.

Some of the other new features are more of the same that GTA Online players are used to seeing. The new customization options look great, and the new missions are fun and give good payouts. It should be noted that this article will focus more on the less-talked-about features that might not immediately stand out to players.

Five new features found in GTA Online's Los Santos Tuner update

#5 - New clothing + afro

Major GTA Online updates often include a horde of new clothing options, and Los Santos Tuners is no different. The most noteworthy new customization feature is the afro. Male characters get the faded afro, while women can have a more respectable afro.

The brand new Los Santos Car Meet Reputation system will give away most of the new clothing. Players can see which new clothing corresponds to its appropriate Reputation level in the appropriate clothing shops.

#4 - Favorite Radio Stations

Some players either dislike or don't care for some radio stations in GTA Online. It's understandable, given that musical taste is subjective. Fortunately, they are now able to select "favorites" and edit the radio wheel to showcase just the stations the player has favorited.

This new feature applies to all radio stations in GTA Online, thus making it more convenient for players to more quickly select their favorites while driving.

#3 - Media Sticks

On a similar topic, GTA Online players can now collect a brand new collectible known as Media Sticks. These new collectibles are useful for the Media Player radio station, as they add new mixes to that radio station.

There are five Media Sticks to collect in total. The Media Player radio station can be found in the radio wheel like all of the other stations, thus making it eligible for being favorited.

#2 - New Vehicle options under the Interaction Menu

The new vehicles have a Vehicle Stance that can be adjusted (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Los Santos Tuners update has added a few neat features to recalling one's personal vehicle. GTA Online players can now change their Vehicle Stance, Hydraulics, and Vehicle Roof (if applicable) under the Interaction Menu.

Vehicle Stance is relevant to the new vehicles, as they also have Low Grip Tires. The Hydraulics option applies to all vehicles with it. The Vehicle Roof option applies solely to convertibles that can either add or remove their roof.

#1 - Robbery Contracts

Moodymann and Sessanta are two prominent characters for these new Contracts (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players' Auto Shop has many uses, one of which is starting the brand new series of missions known as Robbery Contracts. These missions involve stealing something valuable and can give out payouts in the six figures.

The six brand new Robbery Contracts are:

The Agency Deal

The Bank Contract

The Data Contract

The ECU Job

The Prison Contract

The Superdollar Deal

All Robbery Contracts can be done solo or with up to three other players.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod