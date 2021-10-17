5 cars from GTA 5 that players want to see in GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition

Now that the release of the GTA Trilogy has been confirmed, fans can hardly keep themselves from speculating what the Remastered versions of the most popular games in the series will have in store for them.

Driving being a big thing in the franchise, the GTA Trilogy will probably boast a great collection of incredibly fast and notoriously expensive cars. GTA 5, being one of the best games in the series, features a number of amazing vehicles that that Rockstar can add to the new title in the franchise.

5 GTA 5 vehicles that should be featured in the GTA Trilogy

5) The Vigilante

GTA 5 features a number of incredibly good-looking vehicles but the likes of the Vigilante do not hit the virtual market every day. Based on the Batmobile from the movies Batman and Batman Returns, the Vigilante is perhaps the most stylish bulky vehicle in GTA 5 and will definitely make for a great addition to the GTA Trilogy.

4) The Principe Deveste Eight

Inspired by the Devel Sixteen, the Deveste Eight is one of the coolest vehicles in GTA 5 and will be an instant fan-favorite in the GTA Trilogy. While fans don't know a lot about the GTA Trilogy, they do know that it is a Rockstar entry, and Rockstar has always had a thing for smooth-handling, quick vehicles.

Considering that the GTA Trilogy is essentially just a remastered version of some of the most popular games in the series, the Deveste Eight will probably make for a good addition to the new release.

3) The Scramjet

Admittedly, the Scramjet is not very practical but that's not its purpose, nor its primary charm. The flying vehicle, based on the 1960s anime series Speed Racer, is essentially known for its unique design and incredibly fun features.

In the air, the Scramjet is the most fun vehicle in GTA 5 if there ever was one, and since the GTA Trilogy is all about revisiting old memories, this four-wheel flying drive will make for one heck of a feature.

2) The Ocelot Pariah

If the GTA Trilogy as big on lightning-fast, nimble cars as GTA 5, it will most likely feature the fastest land vehicle the franchise has ever known. Inspired by the Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato, the Pariah always makes a great case for itself.

Not only is it a beast on the fast-track, but it also totally rules it in the looks department, leaving many vehicles of its class in the dust. All in all, a great car that fans of the GTA Trilogy shouldn't have to do without.

1) The Itali RSX

Talking about fast cars, the infamous Itali RSX is another great vehicle that the GTA Trilogy would likely feature in its collection of cars. Based on the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, this incredibly fast and exceptionally good-looking car would barely need an introduction in the GTA Trilogy. The RSX is extremely fast, almost on par with the Pariah. It boasts nimble handling and excellent acceleration. Definitely a great choice for the GTA Trilogy.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

