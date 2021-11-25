5 cars that will act as cheaper alternatives to the Pfister 811 in GTA Online

With so many interesting cars in GTA Online, it can get quite difficult to decide which car to buy in the game. There are many amazing cars in all different classes. One of the most well-known cars to be an all-rounder is the Pfister 811. Many players look at this car in awe for how amazing it is.

The Pfister 811 is a supercar with one of the best top speeds and handling in the game. There is only one downside to the 811, and that might be the price. Although the car was released in 2016, during the Pfister 811 week of the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update, the car is still known as one of the best in the game.

The car has it all, the looks and the performance. For all the players that are looking for a good vehicle to use in GTA Online but cannot afford the Pfister 811's price tag of $1,135,000, here is a list of cheaper alternatives.

5 cheaper alternatives to the Pfister 811 in GTA Online

5) Lampadati Virseris

The Lampadati Viseris is a Weaponized Sports Classics Vehicle featured in GTA Online, added to the game as part of The Doomsday Heist update on January 9, 2018. The Viseris can be purchased in GTA Online from the Legendary Motorsport website for a price of $875,000. The top speed of the Viseris in GTA V is 124.25 mph (199.96 km/h).

4) Lampadati Novak

The Lampadati Novak is an SUVs Vehicle featured in GTA Online, added to the game as part of the Diamond Casino & Resort update on November 7, 2019. The Novak can be purchased in GTA Online from the Legendary Motorsport website for $608,000. The top speed of the Novak is 126.00 mph (202.78 km/h), making it a good car to keep up with the 811.

3) Truffade Adder

The Truffade Adder was once the fastest car in the game. Players loved the Adder as it is based on the Bugatti Veyron. The car has a top speed of 124.75 mph (200.77 km/h). The car can be bought in GTA Online from Legendary Motorsport for $1,000,000. This car has a powerful top speed mark but is now left behind by many cars. It is still a status symbol to drive around and honor the 'once' fastest car in the game.

2) Truffade Z-Type

The Truffade Z-Type is a Sports Classics Vehicle in GTA Online. The car has a top speed of 126.25 mph (203.18 km/h). The car is comparable to the 811 as it's a rare car in the game which looks like no other car in the series. The Z-Type can be purchased in GTA Online from the Legendary Motorsport website for a price of $950,000.

1) Pegassi Toros

The Pegassi Toros is an SUV that was introduced to GTA Online during the 1.46 Arena War update on December 18, 2018. The car has a top speed of 127.50 mph (205.19 km/h), and is the fastest and the car on the list. The Toros can be purchased in GTA Online from the Legendary Motorsport website for a price of $498,000. The design of the car is based on the Lamborghini Urus.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi