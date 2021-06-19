5 most challenging missions from the GTA Series that tested players' patience 

The GTA series has always been about open-world action with an emphasis on storylines and missions. Every GTA game has done something new and out of the box in terms of character design, story, gameplay, and missions.

While some missions in GTA are memorable for good reason, others are remembered by players for their complexity. The GTA series has had quite a lot of downright frustrating missions.

Note: All the missions stated in this article are the opinions of the writer alone.

5 nerve-wracking and challenging missions from the GTA Series

#1 - Dildo Dodo - GTA Vice City

Dildo Dodo was one of the most frustrating and hard missions from GTA Vice City. The mission was made difficult due to poor vehicle handling mechanisms, specifically plane handling.

In this mission, players need to control the seaplane over the clear sea. What makes this mission frustrating are the plane controls and the route that is full of twists and turns.

#2 - Did Somebody Say Yoga - GTA 5

"Did Somebody Say Yoga?" is another one of those testing missions from GTA 5. While some players fancy the mission because it's entertaining, it's closer to torture for most.

The mission wants players to engage in yoga and complete various poses. Players might think this is regular and straightforward to implement.

Players need to perform certain complex poses by pressing specific buttons until they get it right. If players fail for the tenth time, they need to start all over again.

#3 - Supply Lines - GTA San Andreas

Supply Lines is remembered by players for its absurd complexity and is one of the most bothersome missions in GTA San Andreas.

This mission demands players take control of an equipped remote control plane to destroy numerous couriers before flying back to Zero's roof. This mission is made frustrating by the time limit and clumsy controls of the remote control plane.

#4 - The Snow Strom - GTA 4

The Snow Storm mission was given to Nico by Elizabeta Torres in GTA 4. Elizabeth wants to earn a profit on her initial investment by recovering the heroin that was taken by the Angels of Death.

Players need to visit the old hospital where the heroin is being kept. Now, players can either sneak in or do it the GTA way by eliminating every Angel of Death and Spanish Lord until they get the drugs.

If all the killing wasn't enough, the hospital was later attacked by NOOSE. Players will need to kill every NOOSE member and then need to lose their desired levels, which may be tough at the start of the game.

#5 - The Triathlons - GTA 5

Triathlon is one of the irritable sets of missions in GTA 5. In the Triathlon challenges, players engage in a three-part race comprising of swimming, running, and cycling. This mission can be unlocked following the end of the "Fame or Shame" mission.

What frustrates players is the Stamina Bar in this mission. The stamina for any of the three characters can instantly drain if the stat hasn’t been buffed up already.

Edited by suwaidfazal