5 characters who deserved bigger roles in the GTA 5 story mode

GTA 5 has so many important characters. The protagonists and their closest friends and relatives obviously mean the most to the players. However, some characters are not seen as much in the story mode as some fans would like.

Outside of protagonists like Martin Madrazo and Devin Weston, numerous characters deserve more prominent roles in GTA 5.

GTA 5 story mode should have given these people more significant roles

This video shows all of the special background characters gamers can find in GTA 5. Not much is known about them. While exploring more with each of them would be great, this article will focus on five characters who should have had bigger roles in the story mode.

1) Jimmy De Santa

Jimmy De Santa was Michael De Santa's son in GTA 5. While he also makes appearances in GTA Online, D Santa junior does not play a massive part. He was seen with Michael and Franklin through a couple of missions, but that's about it.

GTA fans think this smart-mouthed young man should have had a more impactful role in GTA 5 story mode.

2) Lamar Davis

Lamar Davis is one of the funniest friends of the protagonists in GTA 5. As Franklin's best friend, he was instrumental in getting the whole story mode started by giving Frank some work.

Aside from being part of Simeon's missions and helping out a few other times, Lamar is not seen as much as he should be. He has become such a famous side character that users feel he should play a larger part in the story mode.

3) Wade Hebert

Wade Hebert could be one of the funniest characters in the GTA 5 story mode. He might also be the dumbest, considering the things he says.

From his clumsy yet straightforward demeanor to his very quotable lines, GTA 5 fans wish they had seen and heard even more of him. Perhaps not smart enough to host his own missions, Wade deserved to be involved in more of Trevor's hijinx in the story mode.

4) Ron Jakowski

Ron is seemingly Trevor's right-hand man in GTA 5, managing Trevor Phillips Industries. However, most of his involvement is over the phone, outside of some cutscenes.

GTA 5 fans feel that Ron should have had a more prominent role. Capable of running Trevor's company and handing out missions in GTA Online, Ron is a funny character worth seeing more of.

5) Dr. Isiah Friedlander

Not all GTA 5 players want to see Dr. Friedlander in the story mode, but the truth is his interactions with Michael are very funny. Some feel that Michael should not have an option to kill the therapist at the end of the game. This would allow Friedlander to return, perhaps with his new psychological study of Michael being published.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer