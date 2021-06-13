5 characters from GTA 5 who should show up in GTA Online

Several characters who debuted in GTA 5 have shown up in GTA Online in some capacity, yet some characters are strangely absent even to this day.

Characters like Johnny Klebitz and Brad Snider would make no sense in GTA Online, given they're both dead and GTA Online takes place in the modern era. However, there are still plenty of GTA 5 characters fans would love to see again.

GTA 5 will have the Expanded and Enhanced Edition soon, meaning that many players will replay the most popular mainline GTA game once again. However, GTA fans know that GTA 5 will not get updates past these extra editions. Apart from these editions, players turn to GTA Online to see some of these popular characters in a new light.

Characters from GTA 5 that are missed in GTA Online

#5 - Wade Hebert

Wade Hebert (Image via Rockstar Games)

Wade isn't the most interesting character around, but his connection to Trevor Philips is worth noting. Despite this, he never shows up in GTA Online at any point, while similar characters like Ron do have a role.

He was last seen in the Vanilla Unicorn after Trevor kills Floyd and Debra and remains there for the rest of GTA 5, leaving his fate largely a mystery since GTA Online has been ongoing.

#4 - Ferdinand Kerimov

Ferdinand Kerimov, next to Trevor (Image via GTA Wiki)

Most GTA 5 players are aware of the controversial torture scene found in the mission, By the Book. The character being tortured in that mission is Ferdinand Kerimov, who was affiliated with Tahir Javan, a minor character that Michael has to kill on the orders of the FIB.

He initially lived in Morningwood, Los Santos, but it's unknown whatever happened to him after the events of the mission.

#3 - Amanda De Santa

Amanda doing yoga (Image via GTA Wiki)

The De Santas largely have no role in GTA Online. Michael and Amanda are nowhere to be seen, while Tracey only shows up on TV during Fame or Shame. From the De Santa family, only Jimmy De Santa has a relevant role in GTA Online.

All of the De Santa family members were important in the events of Michael's story in GTA 5, yet characters like Amanda are yet to show up in GTA Online. As for Amanda herself, she would logically only show up if Michael was involved, given how close the two are now.

#2 - Franklin Clinton

Franklin Clinton (Image via GTA Wiki)

Trevor Philips plays a small role in GTA Online, yet the other two protagonists are nowhere to be seen. While most GTA 5 fans don't want to see either Franklin or Michael hurt, it would still be nice to see them in a cameo of some kind.

Considering Lamar has a noticeable role in GTA Online, it's a shame that Franklin isn't around given their close friendship. Likewise, Franklin could be doing something minor with Trevor given GTA Online now takes place after the events of GTA 5.

#1 - Michael De Santa

Michael De Santa (Image via GTA Wiki)

On a similar note to Franklin is Michael De Santa. Given how instrumental he was to GTA 5, it's strange that he hasn't appeared in GTA Online in any capacity. Even his son, Jimmy, shows up in the game. Michael doesn't even have a cameo like Tracey does in Fame or Shame.

In a way, it's nice that Michael is enjoying his life peacefully after the events of GTA 5. Still, not every character from GTA 5 who shows up in GTA Online has to be involved in something dangerous, so it wouldn't hurt to see the popular protagonist return once more.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by david.benjamin