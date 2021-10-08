5 cheat codes that would be awesome to see in GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition

GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition continues to get leaks every day, but there's nothing on which cheat codes will be available in the game.

Cheat codes have been an instrumental part of the GTA series for several decades now. The three games that form the GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition are:

GTA 3

GTA Vice City

GTA San Andreas

All three games had cheat codes. They didn't just have simple cheats, either. All three games had an impressive variety of cheat codes that greatly enhanced the general gameplay experience. Hence, it would feel refreshing to see something like them in the GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition.

Five cheat codes that would be awesome to see in the GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition

Here are the five cheat codes that fans would love to see in the GTA Trilogy:

5) Faster gameplay

At 3:05 in the YouTube video above, players can see what sped-up gameplay looks like in GTA 3. It's a cheat code that can be activated twice, making the general gameplay four times faster.

It would be impressive if the GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition could run this cheat code. It's seldom seen in most GTA games, so it would be fun to see it return in a more graphically impressive title.

4) Flying Cars

One doesn't have to play GTA Online to see flying cars. The Flying Cars cheat code allows players to control any car as if it were a plane. It's a simple concept, but it makes traversing through these game worlds much more manageable.

This cheat code would be fun to mess around with in any of the titles found in GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. It's ridiculous and over-the-top, but that's part of the charm.

3) Pedestrians Riot

This cheat code has been prevalent in all three titles of the GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. As the name suggests, it makes pedestrians go wild. As it's relevant in all three GTA games, it would be more helpful than cheat codes that are only prevalent in one of the three titles.

There is something oddly satisfying about seeing pedestrians fighting the player. They're often punching bags for the players, so it can be fun seeing them cause mayhem.

2) Play as a Pedestrian

Both GTA 3 and GTA Vice City feature this cheat code. The concept is simple. Gamers enter this cheat code, and the protagonist's character model becomes a random pedestrian instead. Both games have plenty of interesting-looking pedestrians and this can make up for both games' lackluster customization options.

Players can still do whatever they want when they activate this cheat code. It would be amusing to see in-game cutscenes in the GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition with the protagonist replaced by a random pedestrian.

1) Spawn Jetpack

If the GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition has this cheat code, then it means Jetpacks are in GTA San Andreas. It's an iconic vehicle that represents all of GTA San Andreas's goofy nature. Seeing it via a cheat code would trigger some old nostalgic feelings.

The Spawn Jetpack cheat code is one of the most popular cheat codes in GTA SA. Hence, there is a good chance that it would be popular in the GTA San Andreas section of the GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition.

