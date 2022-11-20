5 cool places that GTA San Andreas players should visit

GTA San Andreas players have no shortage of tourist hotspots in the game.

Whether it's a secret military base or a local gang hangout, these locations will capture the attention of any player. GTA San Andreas offers a diverse map with plenty of places to explore. No matter the player's destination, the route to get there is always so interesting.

There's a reason why so many players fell in love with the map. Here's a look at some noteworthy areas in the Rockstar Games-developed title.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

GTA San Andreas players should mark these awesome locations on the map

5) Ten Green Bottles, Los Santos

GTA San Andreas players can access this bar at the very beginning of the game. The entertainment hub can be found just outside Ganton, home of the infamous Grove Street gang. It's no wonder that Denise Robinson likes to go on dates here with Carl Johnson.

Players can bet money on the pool table, play two arcade games, and listen to Radio X. It just feels right when "Cult of Personality" by Living Colour plays in the background of this bar establishment.

4) Los Santos Tower, Los Santos

The Los Santos Tower is the tallest building in GTA San Andreas. Players will have a great view of the entire landscape. It's possible to survive a fall, but only with the maximum amount of health.

Rockstar knew that adrenaline enthusiasts couldn't resist climbing all the way to the top via the ground entrance. Developers were kind enough to leave parachutes behind so players could base jump. If the players are lucky, sometimes a Maverick will spawn on the helipad.

3) Area 69, Bone County

GTA San Andreas players should definitely explore this restricted area when they get the chance. Area 69 is home to several military weapons and vehicles. It was also featured most prominently in the "Black Project" mission. This is the only time players can go inside the underground facility.

It's a good idea to visit the place at nightfall. The Las Venturas skies are particularly known for their purple hues. Of course, players will also need to bring some protection if they want to steal anything here.

2) The Strip, Las Venturas

By the time players arrive in Las Venturas, they will likely be living a life of luxury. There is no better feeling than wearing a fancy suit and driving a flashy car through the Las Venturas strip. Rockstar saved the best part of the map for last as the players continued progressing their story here.

Neon lights dominate the night sky as players drive through a video game version of Las Vegas. All the major casinos have colorful dispositions to make them stand out. GTA San Andreas players should give them a look, whether it's the Clown's Pocket or the Camel's Toe.

1) Mount Chiliad, Whetstone

Mount Chiliad is a natural monument for sports enthusiasts in GTA San Andreas. There is no better place to practice dirt biking, especially on long narrow roads. The mountain also offers a clear view of the countryside.

When the fog starts to set in Whetstone, players might feel a slight chill in the air. GTA San Andreas offers quite the atmospheric experience in Mount Chiliad. While there is no Bigfoot in the game, there are ghost cars that show up randomly. If the player is not careful, they can meet their end in a fiery explosion.

Mount Chiliad is not for the faint of heart. That much is certain.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes