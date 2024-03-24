5 creepiest locations in the GTA series that players should visit in 2024

The creepiest locations in the GTA series are those with myths surrounding them. These places might have an overall eerie atmosphere or some purposefully placed scary Easter eggs. Grand Theft Auto games have no shortage of such areas, as the vast open-world maps in these titles often hold many secrets.

With that in mind, here's a list of the creepiest locations in the GTA series that you should try visiting in 2024.

5 creepiest locations in the GTA series that are worth exploring

1) Mount Chiliad (GTA 5)

Mount Chiliad is connected with various mysteries, some of which haven't been solved yet. It has a big, mysterious mural and is associated with a UFO sighting, but the general ambiance of this place is what makes it one of the creepiest locations in the GTA series.

It's not just the mountain itself that is eerie, the surrounding area has freaked out many gamers. For instance, GTA 5 players have heard a wolf howling when driving by the Mount Chiliad Tunnel, despite the game having no wolves. This has given rise to several myths about the surroundings, which may hold more secrets than they appear to.

2) Mount Gordo (GTA 5)

There have been countless myths about ghosts in the Grand Theft Auto games, but none of them have been proven to exist, except for the Mount Gordo apparition. The spirit of Jolene Cranley-Evans is what makes this one of the creepiest locations in the GTA series.

Unlike in the case of Leonora Johnson, she is associated with a murder mystery, but unfortunately, there's no closure for her. This is one of those Easter eggs that deserve to return in GTA 6.

3) Fisher's Lagoon (GTA San Andreas)

Fisher's Lagoon has been the subject of several myths, including the apparent sighting of a Loch Ness monster. While all of them have been proven to be fake, there's definitely an unsettling vibe about the place that makes it one of the creepiest locations in the GTA series.

The area has an abandoned shack and a rusty wheelchair that sits at the edge of a dock next to this structure. This wheelchair itself might be an unsolved mystery, as there seems to be no purpose behind it.

4) Happiness Island - Statue of Happiness (GTA 4)

The Statue of Happiness seems like a hilarious Easter egg at first, as its face seems to resemble Hillary Clinton and she's holding a coffee cup in one hand. This is a reference to the Hot Coffee controversy that GTA San Andreas got embroiled in, but if you explore the statue's inside, you'll find an eerie sight.

The statue has a giant beating heart inside its dark interior, which seems to be held in place by chains. The heart even seems to glow at night, which makes it look even more creepy. Once you learn about this Easter egg, Happiness Island easily becomes one of the creepiest locations in the GTA series.

5) Back O' Beyond (GTA San Andreas)

There's no shortage of spooky areas in GTA San Andreas, and the woods in Back O' Beyond is undoubtedly one of the creepiest locations in Rockstar's GTA series. The eery stillness of this location is enough to incite dread in many players, which is amplified by this title's lack of wildlife. This place is associated with many myths, but the only one that's proven involves "ghost cars."

There are many beater (heavily damaged) variants of regular cars in San Andreas, and the ones that spawn in Back O' Beyond do so on a natural hill. This has them rolling down the hill when a player goes near them, making it seem like they were moving on their own. There's also a lake here where the water is a dirty shade of brown; a unique phenomenon that isn't found anywhere else in the game.

