5 reasons GTA San Andreas will remain popular even after GTA 6's release

GTA San Andreas is one of the most popular video games ever made. Rockstar Games released the title in 2004, and gamers were amazed by its magnitude and gameplay features, many of which were ahead of their time. Additionally, the characters and storyline are among the game's strongest assets and are a big reason why many look back at it fondly, even more than a decade since its release.

Fans are now excited to welcome Rockstar's next major title, GTA 6, which will arrive in 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. However, there are a few reasons to believe that GTA San Andreas could still be as popular as ever, even after the much-anticipated sequel comes out.

Fun gameplay features and other reasons why GTA San Andreas will remain popular even after GTA 6's release

1) Characters

As mentioned, among GTA San Andreas' best assets are its characters like Sweet, OG Loc, Big Smoke, Ryder, Cesar Vialpando, and most of all, its protagonist, Carl CJ Johnson. These are some very well-written characters and have contributed significantly to making this game memorable.

Even San Andreas' primary antagonist, Frank Tenpenny, voiced by renowned Hollywood actor Samuel L. Jackson, is unforgettable in his own way. Some of the dialogues spoken by these characters are iconic not only within the GTA series but also in all of gaming. In fact, few have also made it into mainstream meme culture.

2) Fun gameplay features

GTA San Andreas features some gameplay elements that are even missing from the series' current latest installment, Grand Theft Auto 5. For instance, players can visit restaurants, hit the gym, gain or lose weight based on how much they eat, and even learn different fighting styles to utilize in melee combat.

They are not only impressive from a technical standpoint, given that San Andreas came out in 2004, but also help deliver a deeply immersive experience. This keeps its gameplay somewhat relevant even in the modern age and allows one to enjoy the game while waiting for the GTA 6 release date.

3) Classic GTA experience

The introduction of futuristic weapons and vehicles in GTA Online, such as the Pegassi Oppressor MK II, Imponte Deluxo, and Pegassi Toreador has deviated the multiplayer from the series' core themes. Notably, most players aren't fond of the change and worry about these things possibly returning in GTA 6.

The inclusion of such items in the much-anticipated sequel remains to be seen, but those looking for a classic GTA experience will always have GTA San Andreas to enjoy, along with its 3D Universe peers like Grand Theft Auto III and Vice City.

4) GTA 6 is only releasing on current-gen consoles

As of this writing, GTA 6 is only confirmed for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Although the title is expected to arrive on PC eventually, Rockstar has yet to confirm the same. Additionally, it seems very unlikely that the game will ever launch on old-gen consoles, such as PS4 and Xbox One.

However, GTA San Andreas' remaster, aka GTA San Andreas The Definitive Edition, is available on all of these platforms, and it can keep those without access to GTA 6 at launch entertained, remaining popular among fans.

5) It is also available on mobile

While many want Rockstar Games to launch GTA 5 on mobile, the move seems unlikely due to technological limitations. The same also applies to its sequel, which looks to be even more advanced.

Nevertheless, there are some popular Rockstar titles whose official mobile ports are available on both Android and iOS. GTA San Andreas is possibly the most advanced of them all and the best option for those who want to experience GTA on mobile phones. The game's mobile version needs to be bought, but it is currently free for all Netflix subscribers.

