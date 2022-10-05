5 most disliked GTA Online characters as of 2022

GTA Online has many memorable characters that players meet during their adventures. However, not all of them are known for being cool or interesting, but quite the opposite.

The game has characters that are straight-up annoying to hang out with and unfortunately, many players, out of ignorance, start working with them and only later realize how terrible of a time they had.

There are no other alternatives for avoiding these characters besides completing their objectives or blocking their contacts. Players can, however, remain aware of them so that they at least get some time to mentally prepare before meeting them.

To help these players out, this article provides them with five of the most disliked characters from GTA Online that they should know about.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Five annoying GTA Online characters you should avoid

1) Dom Beasley

Dom Beasley is a skydiver and thrill seeker in both GTA 5 and GTA Online. Unfortunately, many players may find his appearance in the latter to be very annoying and irritating.

This is mainly because whenever Dom calls the players and demands them to do his mission, which generally involves skydiving, he brags about how awesome and courageous he is, and his attitude just kind of feels diminishing to the players.

While most GTA Online characters are like this, it becomes very frustrating to listen to, especially when players are arguably doing much more daring stunts in the game on a daily basis.

2) Martin Madrazo

Most players will agree that Martin Madrazo has become more infuriating in Grand Theft Auto Online than in Grand Theft Auto 5. As in the former, when players refuse to do their mission, they keep angrily calling and even start screaming at players for not doing what they want.

His anger makes sense as he is a drug lord, but constantly hearing his rants makes you feel irritated.

Moreover, he only appreciates whenever players complete his mission, making him a really selfish character who is really hard to like.

3) Lester Crest

Being annoying is a part of Lester's personality in GTA 5, but in GTA Online, this quality has expanded so much that even the biggest Lester fans will try to avoid him as much as possible.

Lester's ego is highly inflated in the game, and the general demeanor of his character has become so unlikeable that all of his other positive qualities get overshadowed by them.

He is arguably the best hacker in the game and also plays a central role in many of the story missions, so perhaps Rockstar could feature him in more scenes and add a bit more diversity to his antics and make him more likable.

4) English Dave

Rockstar Games is really good at creating stereotypical characters which they use for comedy; however, they really missed the mark with English Dave.

He is a British character who is so over the top with his slang that it is, at times, cringeworthy. Even though Dave is a laid-back character who rarely gets angry, he still manages to annoy players with the way he talks.

5) KDJ and Sessanta

Kenny and his girlfriend Sessanta almost feel designed to be annoying characters.

Since their introduction to Grand Theft Auto Online, the majority of players have expressed their disgust and anger regarding these two because they look down upon the players. They treat players like their existence means nothing and are just tools for making money. Additionally, the dialog between them is just unbearable to listen to.

Almost every character on this list has at least some quality that makes them redeemable for some players, but with Kenny and his girlfriend, there is nothing.

