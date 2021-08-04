5 of the easiest missions in GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City has its fair share of frustrating missions; however, these laughably easy missions are on the complete opposite side of the spectrum.

Every GTA game has its fair share of easy missions. After all, the GTA series isn't known for its difficulty. Even so, some stand out for being even easier than one would expect when playing through a game like GTA Vice City.

Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of easy missions are found at the start of the game. It makes sense since most players are getting used to the controls around this time. As far as the term "easiest missions in GTA Vice City" goes, this article will treat it as missions practically every player can complete on their first attempt.

Five laughably easy missions in GTA Vice City

5) Test Track/Trial By Dirt

Technically, these are two separate missions, but they function nigh-identically. Both missions require a player to go through several checkpoints with no initial time limit. The only difference is that Test Track involves a Landstalker while Trial By Dirt involves a Sanchez.

As there is no time limit, GTA Vice City players can take their time to complete these missions. The only hard part would be that subsequent runs would add some extra challenges and obstacles, but those aren't mandatory.

4) The Party

This mission introduces several characters to the player, and then Tommy has to drop off Mercedes at The Pole Position Club. It's not a particularly exciting mission, and there isn't much to note about it.

It starts with Tommy going to Rafael's to get some new threads, and then he has to drive to Cortez's yacht. Afterward, he drives Mercedes to The Pole Position Club. It's easy, and there's not much more to say about it.

3) In the Beginning...

GTA Vice City's prologue is essentially a cut-scene and a small drive to one location. Players can fail, but it's basically no different from what they do in free roam.

It's a laughably easy mission, and that's because it's the first one in the game. Anybody who struggles to get to the Ocean View Hotel will struggle with the rest of the game.

2) The Pole Position Club asset mission

It's not an interesting mission, but it's easy (Image via GTA Wiki)

Technically speaking, this isn't a mission that players activate whenever they want. However, it still counts as an asset mission. The only thing GTA Vice City players have to do is spend $300 in The Pole Position Club.

$5 is automatically taken from the player every five seconds. Hence, it would take them five minutes to complete this mission. It can be done entirely AFK, so there's no way for the player to fail. Getting $300 is exceptionally easy in GTA Vice City, so there isn't much of a barrier of entry to doing this mission.

1) An Old Friend

An Old Friend occurs when the player gets to the Ocean View Hotel after watching the cut-scene from In the Beginning... The only thing that occurs in this mission is a cut-scene, and it only lasts for about a minute. Not only that, but GTA Vice City players don't have to spend any money to complete this mission.

Hence, it's the definition of a freebie as far as missions go in the GTA series. There are no softlocks or other shenanigans that would screw up a player's chances of successfully completing this mission in GTA Vice City.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

