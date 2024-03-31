If you're out looking for secrets in video games, there are several easy-to-find easter eggs in GTA Online that you should look out for. The Grand Theft Auto series is rife with secrets, easter eggs, and interesting facts. This isn't just restricted to single-player games, but the multiplayer version of Grand Theft Auto 5 as well.

In this article, we take a look at some of the most easy-to-find easter eggs in GTA Online that you don't need to actively look out for. You might have already come across many of these while playing the game, but some of them are hiding in plain sight.

5 easy-to-find easter eggs in GTA Online that don't require much effort

1) JB 700

The Dewbauchee JB 700 and its weaponized variant, JB 700W, are two classic grand tourers based on the Aston Martin DB5. It is iconic for its use in James Bond movies, particularly Goldfinger (1964). The name itself is an easter egg as JB stands for James Bond and 700 is just the reversed form of 007, Bond's code number.

This is one of the easy-to-find Easter Eggs in GTA Online as you can just buy the JB 700W from Warstock Cache & Carry for $1,470,000. The regular variant was one of many vehicles removed from GTA Online, so you can't buy that one anymore.

2) Patrick McReary

Patrick McReary, one of Niko's closest friends in GTA 4, makes a reappearance in GTA 5 as a possible heist accomplice. However, Rockstar also added him as one of the easy-to-find easter eggs in GTA Online along with The Diamond Casino Heist.

He shows up in a random encounter where he and an unidentified accomplice are imprisoned in the back of a Police Transporter. If you approach him, he will cry out for help; and you can try to save him. Packie will be released if you're able to stop the transporter, flee from the police, and drive to a predetermined remote location. A text message from Lester will indicate that McReary can be recruited for the heist.

3) Arcade games

This deserves a spot on this list of the most easy-to-find easter eggs in GTA Online, as nearly every player who owns an Arcade in GTA Online has come across it.

The Arcade games that you can play in Grand Theft Auto Online are all easter eggs by themselves, as they're parodied remakes of several popular real-life arcade games like Donkey Kong, Out Run, Tetris, and more.

One of these games, called QUB3D, is the Rockstar Universe variant of Tetris, and it appeared in Grand Theft Auto 4 as well.

4) Short Trips

The Short Trips mission series in Grand Theft Auto Online allows you and a friend to play as Franklin and Lamar. Many of the easy-to-find easter eggs in GTA Online happen during this series. When beginning the second mission in the series — Fire It Up — Franklin repeats CJ's iconic lines from the introduction section of GTA San Andreas:

"Ah s***, here we go again."

In the same mission, when you're burning down the weed in the Vagos warehouse, Franklin refers to the GTA San Andreas mission, Are You Going to San Fierro? He says:

"Hey, this is like that s*** that went down over in Flint County back in the day."

You'll find another easter egg when you take out the mobile phone; the time remains frozen at 16:20 (a reference to 420) when playing the mission.

5) Character Creator Heritage

One of the most easy-to-find easter eggs in GTA Online is encountered when you're making your character or just changing their appearance.

In the Heritage option, you can choose your Mom and Dad from several generic models, but four of them are easter eggs from past Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption games. These characters are Claude, Misty, Niko Bellic, and John Marston.

