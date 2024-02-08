5 reasons to own Arcade in GTA Online in 2024

The Arcade is one of the businesses in GTA Online that allows players to make a lot of money with relative ease. However, it is also one of the underappreciated properties in the game. While veterans have other businesses like the Agency or Bunkers set up, newbies looking to make some good money without doing too many tasks can look into the Arcade.

It becomes available for purchase once players meet Lester at Mirror Park to discuss some business, and he suggests purchasing the Arcade. There are a total of six locations where one can set up this property in the game, and it will cost a minimum of $1.2 million to get everything running.

This article will give you five reasons why investing money into the Arcade in 2024 is a good idea and why you should purchase this property in the game.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 reasons why Arcade is still a relevant business in GTA Online

1) It has a good return on investment in the long run

Players should look at how much revenue a business generates over time before purchasing it in the game. While the Arcade has a minimum price tag of $1.2 million, the ongoing GTA Online weekly update is offering a stunning 30% discount.

On top of that, the business also produces around $5000 per hour without players having to do anything. While this passive income isn't anything outrageous, the amount of effort required to earn it balances the lower amount. Since the initial setup is also quite easy, newbies won't face much trouble completing it.

2) The Terminal Command Centre

One of the main reasons players should get the Arcade in the game is because of the Terminal Command Centre. It is an upgrade that one can get at any of the Arcade locations in GTA Online, irrespective of their initial price. This is one of the best upgrades that allows you to control and manage all your other business from one location.

So, once you set up the Arcade and get this upgrade, you can stock your Bunker or assign a new DJ for the Nightclub without having to leave the property. This saves a lot of time and makes the overall procedure effortless. It will come in handy even if you're new and don't own many businesses at the moment.

3) Arcade is where you plan the Casino Heist

While the GTA Online money glitches might make you a lot of money, it is better to stick to legitimate methods and not risk getting money wiped or your account reset by Rockstar Games. The Arcade will come in handy in this regard, as you need it to start the Casino Heist.

So, if you have at least two people with you, starting and completing this heist is excellent, as the payout is good and is one of the biggest reasons why most players purchase this in-game property. You can make around $1 million through the Casino Heist, which is quite a decent sum.

4) It offers a 10-car garage

With the GTA Online weekly discounts making it easy to purchase new vehicles, it is expected to run out of space to store them. Well, purchasing the Arcade in the game will solve this issue to some extent, as it offers a 10-car garage.

This means players can stash 10 of their vehicles at the business' location and take out any car they want to. Setting the Arcade as a spawn location also ensures you return to the same place. Even if you don't purchase the personal accommodation, the extra garage space is still a decent investment.

5) You plan to focus on generating passive income

While completing heists and other missions in GTA Online offers a lot of money quickly, most players like to focus on the passive income that fills up in the safe over time. Since Arcade allows you to monitor and control all the other businesses in the game, it is an excellent purchase for anyone looking to make a good passive income.

Purchasing the personal accommodation upgrade and spawning at the Arcade every few hours allows a steady flow of income from various businesses you can control through the Master Terminal. So, if you want to go down this route, then investing in an Arcade is a good idea.

In other news, the upcoming GTA Online Valentine's Day drip feed has been leaked, disclosing several unique things that Rockstar has planned for the game.

