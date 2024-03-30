5 of the most interesting GTA Vice City Easter eggs of all time

GTA Vice City is a fantastic game with an interesting plot and mesmerizing characters. To top it off, Rockstar Games added a few Easter eggs that are mostly pop culture references and other satires. Players have been jumping across walls and breaking down windows to reach some of these hilarious and amazing items that the developers placed in the game.

Although there are numerous such Easter eggs in GTA Vice City, not all of them are as incredible as others. This is why it was worth assorting them and reminiscing about finding them back in the day. Moreover, the upcoming title in the series, GTA 6, is set in the very same location.

So, this article will list five of the best GTA Vice City Easter eggs that you can find.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

The Chainsaw Room, changing moon's size, and 3 of the other amazing GTA Vice City Easter eggs

1) A literal Easter egg

When talking about the hidden secrets and items in GTA Vice City, the Easter egg hidden behind a specific window in the city is worth bringing up. It is, after all, one of the most popular secret items in the game that players always try to obtain.

To reach this Easter egg, go near the Vice City News building in the Downtown Vice City area. Between VCN and Roxor International Building, you'll find a property with a window that you can jump inside. This is where you'll locate the Easter egg on a stand.

2) Bloddy Apartment and the Chainsaw Room

It is quite well-known that GTA Vice City is inspired by Scarface, and there's a blatant reference to the movie if you visit a specific apartment in the city. There, you will find a bloody bathroom and a chainsaw. depicting an infamous scene.

To reach this building, visit a location in Vice City called Ocean Beach and head south of Pay 'n' Spray. The building also has a pink roof and a unique stunt jump icon that makes it stand out more than others. Once inside, go up the stairs and head over to the bathroom where you will find a chainsaw and a lot of blood.

3) Rockstar Video Games Store

The Rockstar Video Games store in the game (Image via Rockstar Games || Himerosteam/GTA Wiki)

When wandering around in the Ocean Beach area, you might come across a store called Rockstar Video Games. This is a clear Easter egg of the studio that has created the Grand Theft Auto series. To make it more obvious, you can also find several artworks of GTA characters.

The most significant at the time was the portrait of 8-Balls, who appeared in GTA 3 as an important character. He also appeared in several other titles, like Liberty City Stories and GTA San Andreas. This is one of the fun Easter eggs in GTA Vice City worth looking for.

4) Steven Mulholland R.I.P

The Steven Mulholland R.I.P might be the funniest Easter egg in GTA Vice City because players can find several gravestones griefing Steven Mulholland who, in fact, is an employee at Rockstar Games and is still alive. This makes it even funnier since he is also an Environment Artist and has worked on several games, including Vice City.

To make things funnier, on one of the tombstones, saying RIP, the R is actually a Rockstar logo. Players can find this Easter egg at several places including the Funeraria Romero Funeral Shop which is near the butter shop.

5) The changing moon size

Another of the best Easter eggs in GTA Vice City is the ability to change the Moon's size by shooting it with a sniper rifle. This is quite hilarious because the celestial body changes its shape with each shop which looks quite hilarious.

Rockstar Games added this feature in GTA San Andreas well to keep the tradition going. While this might have been a simple glitch in the codes, fans love trying out the feature and changing the shape of the moon every time the sun sets.

Hopefully, Rockstar Games adds similar Easter eggs in GTA 6 when it rolls out.

