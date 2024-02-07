5 easy tricks to increase GTA Online stats faster

GTA Online players are required to create a custom character before entering the multiplayer mode for the first time. Besides cosmetic modifications, Rockstar Games also tasks players with assigning points to character stats like strength, stamina, driving, flying, and stealth, which determines how good one is in the attributes. These stats can only be assigned a limited amount of points initially.

However, players can get better at them over time by just playing the game or utilizing some simple tricks. For those interested, this article lists five easy tricks to increase GTA Online stats faster. These tricks should preferably be executed in Invite-Only sessions to avoid interference from others.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

GTA Online players can utilize the following five easy tricks to increase stats faster

1) Walking in circles - Stealth

GTA Online players can increase their stealth stats by just walking in the Stealth Stance. However, the monotony of the activity can make it a bit boring. Fortunately, players can also let the game do this on its own and go AFK (Away From Keyboard).

For this, controller users can utilize a rubber band to keep the analog stick pointed in a certain direction. Keyboard users, on the other hand, can use some kind of weight to keep the walking and direction buttons pressed when they are away. This will cause the character to continuously walk in circles in the Stealth Stance, essentially increasing the stealth stat.

2) Punching NPCs - Strength

Boosting the strength stat is pretty easy in theory, as one only needs to punch NPCs on the street. However, the problem here is that such activities result in police intervention. To avoid this issue, players can start the Time To Get Away mission in GTA Online from the pause menu's Rockstar Created Jobs playlist.

Since players cannot get a wanted level during this mission, they can go to wherever a lot of NPCs are expected to be (for instance, Vespucci Beach) and then start punching everyone in their vicinity. Without interference from the cops, they should be able to increase the strength stat faster than usual.

3) Running in circles - Stamina

Running/sprinting helps in increasing stamina in this game, just like in real life. GTA Online beginners and veterans can do this while AFK by utilizing the same trick used in the first entry on this list.

Those with controllers must use something to weigh down the sprinting button and keep the analog stick pointed in a direction. Those on keyboards must weigh down both sprinting and direction buttons. Needless to say, their character will run in circles continuously, increasing their stamina in the process.

4) Flight School - Flying

Although the Flight School, accessible from Los Santos International Airport (LSIA), is a pretty good way to increase the flying stat and make some money in GTA Online, players can repeatedly grind a very simple mission from its playlist to increase this stat faster.

The mission in question is called Engine Failure, which requires players to safely land an aircraft with failed engines at the Fort Zancudo Airbase. As stated earlier, it is very easy to beat, and grinding it with a gold medal finish should aid in improving the flying stat quickly.

5) Grind Ammu-Nation Shooting Range - Shooting

Some Ammu-Nation outlets include a Shooting Range where players can participate in challenges to boost their shooting stats. To do this, they must enter an Ammu-Nation shooting range, step inside the Challenge marker, set the number of challenges to unlimited, and begin it solo.

The game will offer different classes of weapons, and while any of them can be chosen, the minigun is quite fun to use. It should be noted that only shooting the targets corresponding to players' own colors will reward points.

Completing such challenges should help increase the shooting stat and keep one somewhat entertained while waiting for GTA 6.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Have you maxed out any of the stats in GTA Online yet? Yes No 0 votes